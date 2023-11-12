November 12, 2023
K Tesla ‘Model 2’ will cause pain, industry veteran says


The launch of a low-cost Tesla is almost certain. It is not certain how rivals will survive this impact.

Reuters recently reported that Tesla plans to build a 25,000 euro (about $27,000) car at its factory near Berlin. This follows reports earlier this year that Tesla would be implementing a manufacturing process (via Electrek) at its Austin factory that would enable it to make cheaper cars.

Not to mention what Tesla could potentially do at factories in China and a future factory in Mexico.

How receptive will buyers be to a $25k or $27k Tesla?

“They will be selling them all day long. And woe to those who are trying to compete with them,” Sandy Munroe, owner of Munroe & Associates, told me in a phone interview. Munroe has a long career in the automotive industry and is known for meticulously dismantling Tesla vehicles.

“This will be the people’s car that everyone can buy. Like a Volkswagen,” he said, referring to the old Volkswagen Beetle.

Monroe’s sentiments were echoed by Ron Baron last week (via Teslarati). Barron expects the car to be launched in about 18 months.

Musk, who showed a silhouette (at top) of a “new product” at the 2023 annual shareholder meeting in May, said at the time that “I just want to emphasize that we’re really building a new product.” “We are…we are actually designing a new product…we are not sitting idle.”

Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights, will believe it when he sees it.

Drury told me in an email earlier this year, “If one succeeds… and customers don’t feel like they’ve compromised all other aspects of rideability – including adequate range – So that would be a small miracle.”

“Everyone wants lower transaction prices, but current offerings across the industry have made it clear that people are unwilling to compromise on materials, interior space and body style,” Drury said.

