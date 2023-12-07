In this article, we will discuss the 25 states with the highest inflation rates in America. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment in the US, you can skip to The 5 states with the highest inflation rates in America.

The inflation rate in the United States declined for the first time in 4 months in October. The 3.2% decline in inflation led to a decline in Treasury yields and a rise in stocks as well. The year-on-year (YoY) figure of 3.2% was slightly below the expected 3.3%. Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, described the report as overall positive. They believe this will provide assurance to Federal Reserve policymakers that current policy is restrictive enough to bring inflation down to 2%. In contrast, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon expressed a more cautious stance. He shared that people may have “overreacted to short-term data” and stressed the need to avoid such reactions. Dimon cautioned that the US Federal Reserve may need to take additional measures to control prices and that inflation may not subside quickly enough.

The US central bank is expected to avoid cutting interest rates until at least July 2024, according to a consensus of economists surveyed by the Financial Times. While most respondents believe that the Federal Reserve has completed the rate hike phase. During its monetary tightening campaign, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed believe the central bank will not start cutting its benchmark rate before the third quarter of 2024. Economists believe the Fed would like to see more consistent improvement in inflation and easing. In demand for labor before any cuts are implemented. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that nearly 150,000 jobs were added to the US economy in October. The figure reflects a “substantial slowdown” from the monthly average of 260,000 jobs seen throughout 2023. Current trends in the labor market reflect a decline in leverage for workers compared to the recent past. In the third quarter of 2023, about 18% of new hires received a signing bonus, down from 28% in the second quarter of the year. Additionally, 58% of new hires negotiated higher salaries for their new positions, a decline from 65% seen last quarter.

Taking these circumstances into account, individuals are likely to carefully consider Inflation rates across the United States Prioritize before deciding about settling in a particular place States with lowest inflation in 2023, Young adults in particular show greater concern about the economic climate and related job prospects in specific states. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Apple Inc. The presence of notable companies like AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL) serves as a significant attraction for people considering settling in a particular state or country. you can also see Here are the 20 countries with the highest inflation in 2023.

Pollen Capital raised the stakes in Apple Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AAPL) said:

“Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been a meaningful detractor to relative performance in recent quarters as the company has seen moderate earnings growth but substantial P/E multiple expansion. In our view, Apple is a great business, but it has more China-related risk factors than we expected: relatively low EPS growth, which is heavily aided by share buybacks (slower EPS growth than every single company in our portfolio) Is; And a high P/E ratio for this level of growth. In our experience this combination rarely leads to excellent long-term share price performance. Last quarter, Apple’s new iPhone introduction failed to generate much excitement, with iPhone units declining year over year. There was also news that the Chinese government is stopping its employees from using iPhone. Apple is affected by the rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China. The latter is responsible for the company’s incremental iPhone growth, and almost all of Apple’s supply chain is China-based. The Chinese government’s relatively minor action reminds investors that Apple is not immune to geopolitics or other risks.

our methodology

To shortlist the 25 states with the highest inflation rates in the US, we cited the latest report published by the JEC Republican State Inflation Tracker in November 2022. Inflation rates show the extent to which prices have risen since January 2021. Total inflation costs, ranked in ascending order, show the additional amount the average American household needs to spend compared to January 2021. With this context in mind, let’s start our list Inflation rates by state 2023.

States with the highest inflation rates in America

Photo by Vicky Mohammed on Unsplash

States with highest inflation rates

25.Nebraska

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 16.5%

Total inflation cost: $740

The cost of goods in Nebraska has increased by 16.5% since January 2021. In November 2022, the state’s cost of food inflation was recorded at approximately $118. According to the JEC, the state’s current unemployment rate stands at 2.3%, while core CPI inflation is around 4.0%.

24. Georgia

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 13.0%

Total inflation cost: $745

Ranked 24th, Georgia has experienced a 13.0% increase in commodity prices since January 2021. The state’s consumer price index indicates the most significant increases in items within the non-alcohol beverages, food and transportation categories.

23. South Dakota

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 13.6%

Total inflation cost: $747

According to Forbes, the average monthly utility costs in the state are about $408, and the average home value, based on the Zillow Home Value Index, is about $284,308.

22. North Dakota

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 13.6%

Total inflation cost: $748

North Dakota’s total inflation cost is approximately $748. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an unemployment rate of 1.9% in the state by October 2023, with the top industries being finance, insurance and real estate.

21. New Hampshire

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 12.0%

Total inflation cost: $772

Second on the list is New Hampshire, with a total inflation cost of $772, which includes $99 for food and $247 for transportation. The Business Review reported a 1.5% increase in the average hourly wage of workers in the state in January 2023, compared to January 2022.

20. New Mexico

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 16.5%

Total inflation cost: $772

New Mexico, known for its diverse economy, has energy inflation of $136, according to the JEC report.

19. Connecticut

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 15.1%

Total inflation cost: $775

Towards the bottom of the list is Connecticut, where food and energy cost trends appear to be fluctuating. The state has recorded a 15.1% increase in prices since January 2021. The shelter inflation cost of $94 in Connecticut is significantly lower than figures calculated for other states.

18. Illinois

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 14.1%

Total inflation cost: $790

Illinois ranked eighteenth on our list of the 25 states with the highest inflation rates in America. Transportation inflation costs in the state are particularly high at $296, while overall cost inflation is $790.

17. Virginia

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 15.1%

Total inflation cost: $802

According to the JEC report, the total inflation cost in the state is $802, and prices have increased by 15.1% since 2021.

16. Hawaii

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 16.5%

Total inflation cost: $802

According to Dwell Hawaii, for a comfortable life with access to all possible amenities, a person should earn around $70,000 to $100,000 annually. Although this is comparatively reasonable compared to other states, the total inflationary cost in Hawaii is $802.

15. Massachusetts

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 14.1%

Total inflation cost: $816

Over the past few years, housing in Massachusetts has become expensive. The prices of health insurance, groceries and gas are also rising. According to JEC, the state has seen an increase of about 14.1% in prices since January 2021.

14. Minnesota

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 13.1%

Total inflation cost: $818

With a total inflation cost of $818, Minnesota ranks fourteenth on our list of states with the highest inflation rates in the US.

13.Idaho

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 14.1%

Total inflation cost: $819

Idaho has the distinction of being the nation’s leading potato producer. Prices in the state have recorded an increase of about 14.1% since January 2021.

12. Delaware

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 15.1%

Total inflation cost: $812

Food inflation cost in the state is approximately $102, and shelter inflation cost is approximately $162.

11. Alaska

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 16.5%

Total inflation cost: $826

Alaska recorded $223 transportation inflation cost. Most of the employment in this state is in the category of traditional basic industries. In general, Alaska has experienced an overall price increase of 16.5% since 2021.

10. California

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 16.5%

Total inflation cost: $829

California ranks tenth on our list of the 25 states with the highest inflation rates in America. According to JEC, prices have seen an increase of 16.5% since January 2021.

9. Maryland

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 12.0%

Total inflation cost: $838

Maryland has a strong diverse economy, with most of its residents involved in agriculture. The total inflation cost for this state is approximately $838.

8. Montana

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 13.6%

Total inflation cost: $846

Montana’s three important and thriving industries are tourism, mining, and agriculture. Energy is still cheap in the state. However, housing costs have increased since January 2021.

7. Florida

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 15.1%

Total inflation cost: $848

Florida ranks seventh on our list of states with the highest inflation rates in America. In recent years, transportation inflation has particularly increased in Florida, reaching $270. The total inflation cost in the state has been recorded at approximately $848.

6. Wyoming

Percentage increase in prices since January 2021: 16.5%

Total inflation cost: $871

Wyoming’s total inflation cost is approximately $871, while food inflation cost is a relatively low $111.

In addition to the low inflation rate, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Apple Inc. The presence of companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is also a factor that attracts individuals to a particular state.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 states with the highest inflation rates in America.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 states with the highest inflation rates in America Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com