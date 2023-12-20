25 last minute deals on gifts leading up to Christmas

Maybe you’re nervous about what to get your friend who has everything, or your cousin is bringing her significant other to your family holiday gathering and you feel like you need a gift for her. Something must give. Maybe it feels like autumn has just flown by. Whatever the reason, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals that have a good chance of being delivered to your door before Christmas.

apple ipad 9th generation

Some people on the WIRED team have had their iPad orders delayed multiple times, so keep that in mind if you’re choosing shipping. But it’s a solid deal for our favorite iPad. The 9th-generation slate (8/10, Wired recommended) is powerful enough for most users, and it’s compatible with most of our favorite accessories.

The iPad Mini (8/10, Wired recommended) is our favorite tablet for travel. This deal matches the discounts seen around Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. The slate is small enough to fit in a backpack and the airplane tray fits perfectly on a table. With an 8.3-inch display, it’s great for watching movies or reading ebooks, as well as sketching and taking notes with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Amazon’s price is $30 cheaper than seen during Black Friday. We’ve just added this slate to our best tablets guide. This is a relatively snappy Android machine that comes with a stylus – it’s great for watching shows, browsing your favorite apps, and even some light work. The price is a bit high, but this deal compensates for it to some extent. The smaller Tab S9 FE is also on sale for $399.

Different versions are on sale at different retailers, but this matches the price we saw during Cyber ​​Monday. The current Apple Watch Series is 9, but last year’s Series 8 is virtually the same and $100 cheaper, which is why we say it’s a great buy at $300. You get all the features you need in Watch OS 10, including the usual health and fitness tracking features, as well as crash detection to alert emergency responders in the event of an accident and unresponsive device.

logitech g203 wireless mouse

This is our favorite gaming mouse under $50, and right now it’s even more affordable than usual. Some colors will be arriving in time for Christmas from each retailer as of press time, so if the color you want is out of stock at one store, check others. The mouse has six customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and solid performance for most gamers.

This matches the best price we’ve seen so far for this solid little Bluetooth speaker. It has a good, powerful sound and is available in a few colors. The battery lasts for 16 hours on a single charge.

Clip the on-page coupon to save some money on this excellent, little power bank. Most gift ideas aren’t one-size-fits-all, but a power bank is almost universally useful. This model from Anker is featured in our guide to the best portable chargers. It’s affordable, it arrives before Christmas, and the compact footprint means it can travel just about anywhere. Be sure to get the right version for your giftee—the Anker Nano is available in both Lightning and USB-C versions.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones (9/10, wired recommendations) have been a stalwart pair of wireless headphones for many years, and the reason for their success is clear. With excellent noise cancellation, warm and detailed sound, and a ton of modern features in a comfortable design, they are one of the best travel headphones you can buy. This deal is even better than what we saw on Cyber ​​Monday.

Sony’s most expensive wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5, had a lot to do to succeed the remarkably popular WH-1000XM4. Luckily, they deliver the goods with advanced noise cancellation, a posh new design, and a more refined sound signature that makes for a great package, especially on sale.

beats studio pro

We thought the Beats Studio Pro headphones (7/10, Wired Review) were good, not great, but that was before they dropped at this price. This deal is only $10 more than the deal seen during Cyber ​​Monday. These headphones have excellent noise cancellation, solid sound quality, and a USB-C plug for high-resolution audio. They pair easily with Apple and Android devices and even have head tracking for spatial audio. There are a few colors to choose from.

That’s $5 more than what we saw during Cyber ​​Monday, but the deal is fine if you’re in the market for a streaming stick and you consume a lot of content on Amazon Prime. It works with other streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, but the operating system is skewed toward Amazon content. This device was just released at the end of September. It’s faster and has more storage than the Fire TV Stick 4K — it’s also on sale for $30 ($20 off).

galaxy watch 6 classic

This is a slightly better discount than the one we found during Cyber ​​Monday. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic (7/10, Wired review) has some features that are specific to Samsung phones — like electrocardiogram — but, technically, any Android owner can use this smartwatch. It has better battery life than the Apple Watch, smoother performance, and a fun mechanical rotating bezel. If you don’t care about the mechanical bezel, you can save some dough and opt for the standard Galaxy Watch6 instead.

This deal matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Fujifilm’s Link Wide is our favorite Instax printer, if only for its size: Those gloriously large Instax Wide prints look better. However, they are expensive at around $1.20 per print (print price varies by quantity). Instax Wide has a dedicated app that works well and has lots of fun layouts and premade templates. This doesn’t include film, so you’ll also want to pick up a pack of Instax Wide film.

Home, Kitchen & Outdoor Deals

Earlier in December it was $10 cheaper, but that’s a relatively small price difference to pay so close to Christmas. This second-generation Nest Hub (7/10, Wired Recommends) doesn’t have a camera, so it’s a little more privacy-minded than some other smart displays. It’s compact with a 7-inch screen, making it ideal for your bedside table. It also has sleep-sensing technology to track your sleep quality.

Another match to the Cyber ​​Monday discount we saw a few weeks ago, this gadget is best if you frequently use other Amazon products and services. The Amazon Echo Show 10 is the best Alexa smart display. It can connect with other Echo speakers, and the 10-inch screen rotates around so you can put a recipe or a Zoom video call in easy view.

It’s the combination of this little green machine’s rock-bottom price that made our lists of best carpet cleaners and best viral TikTok gadgets. It is great for cleaning furniture, stairs and vehicles.

We spotted this discount during Cyber ​​Monday, and as of press time it applies to all three colors. The enameled Dutch oven is user-friendly. The nonstick, non-reactive surface is perfect for long slow-cooking stews, oysters, and practically anything else. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

This would make a great gift for cyclists, campers, and preppers. The LifeStraw filters contaminated water without batteries or other accessories. Get a BPA-free bottle to filter and you’ll remove 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria from 1,000 gallons of water. This price matches the lowest price we usually see.

This deal matches the pricing we shared during Cyber ​​Monday. We tested the premium version of this bike (8/10, Wired Recommends) and we liked it. The best way to describe it is that it’s one of Specialized’s cushioned, comfortable mountain bikes, but it has a motor and a few adjustments that make it a great ride.

Best Buy is offering up to 50 percent off a selection of gifts that youngsters will likely enjoy. Many of these toys are just the right size to fit inside stockings. I’m a fan of this stuffed rockhopper penguin—just look at him.

There are over 200 games to choose from across Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you’re stuck on which title to get, choose a family-friendly option Just Dance 2024 For some Christmas evening entertainment.

Choosing plastic totes for the kids in your life may seem like a last resort, but I’m here to tell you that we’re officially in last resort territory. Luckily this sale has over 700 discounted items to choose from, so no matter their age or interests, there’s probably a gift they’ll love.

Clip the on-page Target Circle offer to get this deal. If you shop at Target often, joining the Target Circle is free and very beneficial. We love Target’s cat scratchers and houses, and this is a solid deal for those trying to celebrate the holidays with their cats — as if they won’t be distracted by wrapping paper flying everywhere.

From gift cards to game subscriptions, we have an entire guide dedicated to the best digital gifts you can buy. There is something for everyone at every price point. If your deadline is fast approaching, these gifts can be delivered in a matter of minutes.

If the gift intentionally arrives six to eight weeks later, will it be considered a delay? Subscription boxes are gifts that keep on giving. There are hundreds of boxes available for all types of hobbies and interests. The options are almost endless. We’ve got a roundup of the best subscription boxes for gifting, the best subscription boxes for kids, the best snack box subscriptions, the best coffee bean subscriptions, and the best meal kit delivery services.

Some advice for last minute shopping

Finding last minute gifts can be difficult. You’re in a race against time—and other procrastinating buyers. These tips may be of some use.

Look for in-store pickup: Amazon has a convenient badge that tells you whether an item will arrive before Christmas, but stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target may have local pickup available so you can avoid shipping altogether. Amazon also offers locker pickup at some locations, but it’s usually not as fast.

