25% down! Is this former FTSE favorite now the best stock to buy today?

I often think that the best stock to buy today is the one that performed the worst yesterday, for two reasons. First of all, it’s usually cheaper as a result (and I love bargaining). Second, it greatly reduces the risk of overpaying for tomorrow’s big winner.

Naturally, I don’t buy any old stock just because it crashed. I target strong, diversified, profitable companies that have large customer bases, a great track record of rewarding investors, and have just suffered a temporary disruption. I think that’s a pretty good description FTSE 100 souls giant diego (LSE:DGE).

broke

Diageo is certainly strong and diverse, selling more than 200 brands in around 180 countries, including big names johnny walkeR, smirnoff, Guinness And Tanqueray,

This global spread usually works in its favor, because when one market performs poorly, another usually compensates.

Unfortunately, the board started the year by reporting problems in its largest market, North America, which accounts for about 30% of total sales. With the lockdown ending, moderate drinkers are entertaining themselves by making premium cocktails at home.

In January, Diageo reported organic sales up just 3% in the first half, well below the 6% analysts were expecting. Things picked up in August as full year 2023 net sales rose 10.7% to £17.1bn, although US spirits sales fell 1%.

There was a big drop on Friday 13th November. Diageo’s shares suffered their biggest one-day fall ever, at one point 16%, after warning of a decline in first-half operating profit growth.

This time the culprit was Latin America and the Caribbean, which resulted in a “Physically weak performance”, Although the sector only generates about 11% of Diageo’s total sales, it is expected to decline by a whopping 20%.

The market took its revenge, with Citi cutting Diageo’s target price by 15% from 3,600p to 3,050p, warning that “It’s hard to see a catalyst for stocks”, But has the reaction been excessive? I think it’s done.

Yes, the update was a shock. And yes, we may see further declines. I’ve learned from experience that even big companies don’t bounce back from major setbacks overnight. On the other hand, as a private investor, I can take a longer view than professionals, because I don’t answer to anyone but myself.

back on track

Diageo didn’t suddenly turn into a terrible company overnight. People are still drinking (although I’m told younger people are drinking less). The stock is down 23.75% in a year, which makes me think of two things. First of all, I’m glad I didn’t buy this a year ago (I almost did). Second, it’s a big discount and I want to take advantage of it.

Diageo doesn’t look cheap at all, trading at 17.2 times earnings. However, it is around 22-23 times lower than its normal valuation. The yield isn’t particularly high, at 2.8%, but it boasts a solid track record of increasing shareholder payouts, as my simple table shows:

Year 2019 2022 2021 2022 2023 dividend per share 68.57p 69.88p 72.55p 76.18p 80p

Diageo may not be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy today, but I think it’s right up there. Last month, it announced another $1 billion share buyback, which should boost enthusiasm.

I plan to buy it before Christmas and keep it for years.

