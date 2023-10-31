25% decline in a month! Should I buy the 2 worst performing stocks on the FTSE 100?

Image Source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 Full of solid blue-chip stocks that investors didn’t expect to drop 25% in a month, but that happens often. The following two have just been seriously beaten. I like to buy stocks at cheap prices, so should I buy them?

The biggest loss is the pest control specialist rentokil initial (LSE:RTO), which declined a massive 29.53% over the past month. This bothered me, because I was thinking of buying it to profit from the Paris bedbug frenzy. In one year, it has declined by 22.34%.

a tough quarter

Rentokil looked set to clean up in July as it posted a 70% rise in revenue to £2.7bn in its interim profits. It was enjoying growth in every sector, demonstrating its pricing power and growing through M&A, and making early progress on integrating its Terminix acquisition.

North America is now its largest market, which offers real opportunities but also brings risks, as we saw in its Q3 results published on October 19.

Management warned that North America performance is set for the full year “Moderately down” Beating expectations, economic uncertainty hit new customer acquisitions and revenue grew only 2.2%. Total revenue growth was a strong 53.3% to £1.38bn, driven by gains in Europe and emerging markets. Still, this was well below the 70% revenue growth of the first half. Amid widespread stock market volatility, investors were in an unforgiving mood.

A little bit unforgivable, in my opinion. I think this could be a good opportunity for a long-term investor like me. However, Rentokil isn’t cheap, trading at 19.81x earnings, while the 1.78% yield is at the low end of the scale. The US economy is set for further interest rate hikes, so Rentokil’s recovery may take time. Still I hope to buy it when I have the cash.

troubled banking sector

natwest group (LSE:NWG) is the FTSE 100’s second-worst performer over the past month, down 24% and 20.79% on the year. Banking stocks in general have been having a tough time for some time now, but the real blow to NatWest came from the Nigel Farage ‘debanking’ scandal, which cost CEO Alison Rose her job.

It suffered another blow on October 27 as third-quarter profit came in below expectations and management was forced to cut its full-year net interest margin outlook.

Banks should have benefited from rising interest rates, allowing them to widen the difference between what they pay to savers and what they charge borrowers. Instead, they have been squeezed by competitive savings and mortgage markets. Threats of windfall taxes didn’t help. Additionally, there is a risk of bad debts increasing if house prices fall.

Despite posting billions in profits every quarter, FTSE 100 banks are trading at rock-bottom levels. NatWest trades at just 4.88 times earnings. The yield is estimated to be 9.65% this year and 9.66% in 2024.

This looks like a great buying opportunity to me. The problem is that banks have appeared to be very good value for many years, but have been moving from one disappointment to another. I’m already in a big position Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest probably has more bounce-back potential but I have ample experience in this distressed area.

Harvey Jones holds positions in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

