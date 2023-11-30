In this article, we take a look at the 25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population. You can skip our detailed analysis on the economic contribution of Asians in the United States and go straight to 10 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population,

Asians account for 7% of the total population of the United States – that is, 24 million. The Chinese are the largest Asian group in the country with an estimated population of 5.2 million people, followed by Indians (4.8 million) and Filipinos (4.2 million) in third place. Despite being only a small part of American society, the contribution of Asians to America is huge.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Asian Americans are the most highly educated ethnic group in the U.S., with 55.1% of their population age 25 or older holding a bachelor’s degree, according to 2022 research by Asianomics in America (NYSE:GS). or higher. In the workforce, Asians use 19% of all high-impact patents and hold 13% of all STEM jobs in the US. when it comes to American Dream, Asian Americans own nearly 3 million business companies in the US. Asian Americans also dominate the high-technology R&D landscape silicon Valley, Makes up 57% of the workforce market Watch,

This community contributes significantly to America’s labor market and gross domestic product. As The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) noted, between 2003 and 2019, Asians accounted for 22% of employment growth in the US and 23% of all private sector output in the country, which translates to GDP contribution. More than $1.5 trillion during this time period.

Companies founded by Asian Americans

There are many companies and brands that have become household names today that were founded by Asian Americans. Two of the three co-founders of YouTube have roots in Asia. Steve Chen was born in Taiwan and moved to the United States at the age of seven. Javed Karim was born to a Bangladeshi father and German mother. YouTube, which is now owned by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), is the second most visited website in the world after Google Search. According to a Forbes report, more than a billion hours of video are watched every day on YouTube, making Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) gets a lot of advertising revenue.

America’s most popular food delivery service, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH), was founded by four friends from Stanford University, three of whom were of Asian descent – ​​Tony Xu, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang. DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has 56% market share in the US, partnering with more than half a million restaurants in more than 4,000 cities across North America. The company has delivered over 900 million orders since its launch in 2013. DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) reported revenue of $6.58 billion in 2022.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), one of the world’s largest online course providers, was co-founded by Stanford University professor Andrew Ng, whose parents were immigrants to Hong Kong, and Daphne Koller, an Israeli-American Was. Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) works with universities around the world and offers courses and certificates in a variety of subjects. Today more than 275 universities partner with Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) offers its courses online.

Asian C-level executives

A 2023 survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlighted that Asian Americans represent only 3% of all corporate executives in the US. On the other hand, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) observed that Asians hold 13% of all professional positions in the country’s large corporations, but only 6% reach senior management positions. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has dubbed this concept the ‘bamboo roof’. It also said that of the 39 Asian Americans who became Fortune 500 CEOs, 82% were appointed to restore financial health after poor performance. However, it is important to note that these statistics reflect the contribution of Asian-Americans to the US economy and do not support Asian-American racial stereotypes.

Despite the challenges Asians face in not being able to climb up the hierarchy as much as they would like, there are many Asian Americans who work at Adobe Inc. today. (NASDAQ:ADBE), hold C-level positions at various large companies like Microsoft. Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) whose CEO is currently of Asian descent.

25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population

Copyright: StockBroker / 123RF Stock Photo

Methodology

we ranked Cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population Using data released by US Census Bureau From 2021 onwards. Cities are ranked in ascending order of their share of the total population, which includes Asians. Census Designated Places (CDPs) are not part of our list.

If you are interested you can also take a look 25 cities with the highest percentage of African American population And 20 cities with the most Hispanics,

Now let’s move on to the list city ​​with Highest percentage of Asian American population,

25. Mountain View, California

Total population: 81,517

Asian American: 35.07%

Mountain View hosts the headquarters of several major technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) of Google, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), and LinkedIn. The city was an integral part of the early history of Silicon Valley and is home to a large Asian community.

24. San Leandro, California

Total population: 88,878

Asian American: 35.31%

San Leandro is located on the eastern edge of the San Francisco Bay Area. Asians are the largest ethnic group in the city, accounting for over 35% of the total population. Whites are in second place, accounting for 21% of the population.

23. Torrance, California

Total population: 143,589

Asian American: 35.39%

Torrance is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, and like San Leandro, it is an Asian-majority city. The city has the second largest population of Japanese in the United States after Honolulu.

22. Palo Alto, California

Total population: 66,666

Asian American: 33.51%

The Asian population in Palo Alto has grown over the past two decades, from slightly more than 10,000 people in 2000 to more than 22,000 today, nearly a third of the city’s total population.

21. San Francisco, California

Total population: 815,201

Asian American: 35.53%

San Francisco is home to approximately 300,000 Asians, making it the fourth largest city in terms of population size for the community in the US after New York City, Los Angeles and San Jose. Asians are the city’s second largest ethnic group after whites, making up 39% of San Francisco’s total population.

20. Sammamish, Washington

Total population: 66,630

Asian American: 37.99%

In 2010, whites accounted for 74% of the total population in Sammamish. Today, this share has declined to 59% due to the growing Asian population, which has increased by 112% during this period. As a result, Sammamish is now one of the Cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population,

19. San Jose, California

Total population: 983,530

Asian American: 38.96%

Next in the list of Cities with highest percentage of Asian Americans In San Jose. The city is a major technology hub and has the fifth highest number of fortune 500 Companies headquartered in the US – 20 in 2023. The city has a large Asian population, and some of them hold top strategic roles in these companies. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), whose CEO is of Indian origin.

18. Sugar Land, Texas

Total population: 109,337

Asian American: 40%

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Sugar Land has the highest number of Asian Americans in the state of Texas. Local experts say the growth in the Asian population over the past few decades has been driven by new construction in the city, improved educational services, and an increasing number of businesses catering to Asians.

17. Pleasanton, California

Total population: 78,250

Asian American: 40.06%

Asians are the second largest ethnic group in Pleasanton, with a population of over 31,000. About half of the Asian people in the city are Indians, followed by Chinese people who make up a quarter of the total Asian community in Pleasanton.

16. Bellevue, Washington

Total population: 149,429

Asian American: 42.42%

Bellevue used to be a demographically homogeneous city. In the 1970s, 98% of the population was white. Today, Asians make up more than 42% of the city’s population – roughly equal to the white population. About a quarter of Bellevue’s population today speaks an Asian language at home.

15. Chino Hills, California

Total population: 78,675

Asian American: 43.52%

Chino Hills is another city in California that has a high percentage of Asian Americans. The city is known for its high quality of life and large publicly owned spaces. The city has a large Asian population and hence, it is common to find many Chinese and Indian cuisine restaurants here.

14. Redmond, Washington

Total population: 76,360

Asian American: 44.15%

Redmond is the third Washington city to be on a list so far dominated by Californian cities. The city is popular for being home to the headquarters of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it’s no surprise that its CEO is an Asian – born in India, given the large Asian population in the city. Satya Nadella,

13. Irvine, California

Total population: 309,014

Asian American: 44.16%

Irvine is an economic powerhouse in Orange County, California, and remains one of the The most diverse city in the United States, The city is prosperous and booming. Asians are the largest ethnic group in the city, with sizable white and Hispanic minorities.

12. Garden Grove, California

Total population: 170,492

Asian American: 44.38%

According to the Census Bureau, there are 2.3 times more Asians in Garden Grove than any other race or ethnicity. The total number of Asian people in the city is estimated to be just over 75,000.

11. Santa Clara, California

Total population: 127,155

Asian American: 45.23%

Santa Clara is one of them Cities with the highest percentage of Asian American populationDriven by the increase in the number of Asian Americans moving to the city over the past decade or so. Between 2010 and 2020, the Asian population in Santa Clara grew 37%, while the share identifying as white fell 15%.

Click to continue reading and view 10 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population,

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 cities with the highest percentage of Asian American population Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com