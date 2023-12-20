23-year-old entrepreneur brings BRIC convention back to the Ocean State

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The wildly popular Rhode Island Brick Convention will return to the West Warwick Civic Center next May.

The event showcases LEGO masterpieces created by professionals and fan artists, ranging from Star Wars-inspired builds to world landmarks.

Event organizer Greyson Riley, 23, believes attending is an experience for everyone.

“You don’t have to be a Lego fan to enjoy the convention,” Riley said. “There really is something for everyone, for all ages.”

The young entrepreneur believes that Lego bricks are more than just children’s toys – he credits these blocks with helping him graduate high school at age 11 and college at 17.

The LEGO brand has been a part of Riley’s life since she got her first set at the age of three. Since then, he has built a career around building blocks, even writing a book in his teens called “Medieval Lego” that had some success.

Riley used the profits from that book to launch his first Lego program at the age of 14, and the rest is history.

“Looking at Lego and how big it has become now, I call it its own style,” Riley said. “There are books and movies, but the thing I’m most passionate about is the inspiration-creativity aspect of Lego.”

He told 12 News that bricks serve as an opportunity for careers in art, engineering and architecture and help keep the minds of people of all ages sharp.

“We just did a program in a nursing home and a program for seniors and we saw the same benefits and positives that we see in children,” Riley said.

This year’s Brick Convention, like last year, will support Creations for Charity, an organization that gifts LEGO products to underprivileged and hospitalized children around the world. Last year’s convention raised more than $15,000 for charity.

“It’s incredible to look at all the photos that come in every year and see what we were able to do at the BRIC Convention, [we were able] To have almost half their support is amazing,” Riley said.

The event will be held on May 18-19, 2024. Tickets are available now.

Source: www.wpri.com