JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From widgets to the world – legacy, From renowned game developer 22Cans Studios and leading web3 entertainment company Gala Games, there’s a vast open world of opportunities that allows budding entrepreneurs to build and manage all the components of a business and the city that keeps it running. Launching today for Mac and PC At the Gala Games, legacy is a business sim and city management game where players design, build, and take care of a corporation and the company city where it is located.

Creativity and adaptation influence every decision legacy, City builders envision and develop a factory by designing and manufacturing unique products to sell and trade in the market, with the goal of making maximum profits in their journey to become a mega management mogul. Everyone starts small and turns their enterprise into an empire after developing their own exclusive products created using one of the thousands of unique parts offered in the game. Every decision is up to the business creator as they can design all aspects of their ecosystem from the products they sell, the factories that produce them, the city and homes where their employees live, and much more. Managing pipelines and expanding and manufacturing products adds additional levels of complexity, as city builders oversee every worker, factory, road, home, and city facility. Competitive events challenge players to test their skills, product quality, and city uniqueness.

There is also fierce competition! The city’s entrepreneurs strive to acquire goods, create best-selling products, maintain a satisfied workforce, and make ethical and logical choices that impact their success. Decisions made regarding the treatment of workers, social and environmental impact, and more are woven into the game’s story, affecting the outcome. Achieving success in “Legacy” requires a careful balance of efficiency, business acumen and effective city leadership to keep workers satisfied. Additionally, players should strategically choose to expand into multiple markets or specialize in a product that becomes indispensable to others.

“Everything in legacy “It’s in the hands of the players and creativity is the only limit to the game,” said Ian Wright, 22Cans’ design director. We designed the game using some of the best features found in simulation games and then brought the genre into a whole new dimension. By adding blockchain technology, a real-world economics system will be created to connect the business world of sports.”

“Legacy” introduces elements like player ownership, games to earn, and NFTs. The inclusion of blockchain technology provides players with the opportunity to make real-world profits by listing their businesses for sale. When assets such as workers or factories are traded, the skills and profits associated with the NFT are transferred to the player purchasing them. Owning the Land NFT allows players to start their own in-game blockchain business association, where players can earn and own their gameplay. Land NFTs were made available for sale in December 2021, with fans investing over $42 million to secure industrial areas for their product development. Land owners can also distribute legacy keys to others, promoting collaboration and shared wealth in the ecosystem.

About Gala Games

Gala is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership, and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leader in experiential gaming. Learn more at Gala.com.

about 22 cans

22Cans is a development company with award-winning releases, Gods And Mark22Cans’ development philosophy is to create original, unique, world-class gaming hits.

Decision

