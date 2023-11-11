The Mega Millions jackpot took another jump when no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Grab your tickets and let’s see if you’re the game’s newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for Friday, November 10’s lottery jackpot worth $223 million, with a cash option worth $100.8 million.

Mega Millions, Powerball:What to do if you win the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions Numbers 11/10/23

Friday night’s winning numbers were 13,33,59,68,70 and the Mega Ball was 8. The megaplier was 3X.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 3, 11, 33, 42, 52, and the Mega Ball was 20. The megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions on Friday, November 10, 2023?

Results are pending.

Powerball numbers:Results for Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Lottery drawing jackpot at $220M

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only have to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be a Mega Ball worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout when 2 lottery numbers match?

Matching two numbers will not win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is a Mega Ball. A ticket matching five numbers and one of the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a full list of payout information.

Mega Millions numbers you need to know:Commonly drawn numbers can help you win on November 10th

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held twice per week every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 10am CT. You can view pictures via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per game. For an additional $1, players can add a Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside the jackpot.

how to play mega millions

Here’s how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions, Powerball Numbers:Want to win the lottery? Here are the luckiest numbers, places to play

powerball drawing winning numbers

Powerball continues to rise after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $220 million with a cash option of $101.2 million.

Mega Millions 2023 Lotto Jackpot Winner

Here is a list of the nine 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to MegaMillions.com:

Mega Millions Numbers:Results for Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Lottery Jackpot $223 Million

Top 10 Mega Millions Lottery Jackpots

According to MegaMillions.com, here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots of all time:

$1.58 billion – August 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion – October 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion – January 13, 2023; I have. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion – January 22, 2021; Michigan. $656 million – March 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million – 17 December 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million – July 24, 2018; California. $536 million – July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million – March 30, 2018; new Jersey.

Top 10 US Lottery Jackpots

According to Powerball.com, here are the nation’s top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots of all time:

$2.04 billion, powerball – November 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, powerball — October 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, powerball – 13 January 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, mega millions — August 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, mega millions – 23 October 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, mega millions — January 13, 2023; I have. $1.337 billion, mega millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, mega millions – January 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, powerball – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims,

Source: www.courier-journal.com