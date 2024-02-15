$221 million lost in crypto futures as Bitcoin breaks $51,500

The futures side of the crypto market has seen $221 million of liquidations as Bitcoin breaks above the $51,500 mark, data shows.

Bitcoin continues its latest rally with a break above $51,500

Bitcoin fell below the $49,000 mark just yesterday, leading many to wonder if the previous surge above $50,000 was only temporary.

However, over the past day, the coin has surged sharply and is not only back above $50,000 but also exploring new highs for the year as it breached the $51,500 barrier.

The chart below shows how the native crypto has performed over the past few days.

There has been a rise in asset prices in the last few days. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Only Cardano (ADA) has posted better gains than Bitcoin’s rally during the past day. Following this surge, the asset is at its highest point since December 2021, more than two years ago.

With the ups and downs BTC has been going through over the past few days, it is not surprising that there has been a development in the market, a massive liquidation event on the futures side.

The crypto futures market has seen massive liquidations during the last 24 hours

According to data from CoinGlass, crypto futures contracts have declined by more than $231 million over the past 24 hours. The table below shows the details of these liquidations between longs and shorts.

Liquidation data for the last few days. Source: CoinGlass

It appears that shortholders were involved in the $138 million liquidation. This equates to more than 60% of total liquidations in that period, meaning the event was a minority one.

This makes sense as the cryptocurrency has increased its net worth in the past few days. However, since the price action has been down and up and not straight up, a large amount of longs (about $93 million) have also been caught up in the flow.

Such events, where multiple liquidations occur simultaneously, are popularly called “squeezes”. Since shorts created the latest squeeze, this would be an example of a “short squeeze”.

In a squeeze, liquidations can fall together like a waterfall, causing an amplification effect on the price fluctuations that trigger them. Perhaps this is why Bitcoin’s rise has been so rapid.

Regarding individual contributions to the squeeze by different symbols, BTC surprisingly comes out on top with $92 million in liquidations. Ethereum, the second-largest crypto, is in second place with $51 million in liquidations.

Distribution of liquidation events per symbol. Source: CoinGlass

While several liquidations have piled up in the crypto futures market over the past day, speculators have not been disappointed yet, as Bitcoin open interest has only continued to trend upward.

It seems that the value of the metric has been increasing recently. Source: CoinGlass

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, CoinGlass.com, Chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com