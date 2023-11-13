22 startups selected for the seventh cohort of MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Programme. entrepreneur

You are reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) – an initiative launched in 2016 by the UAE Ministry of Finance to promote innovation in the UAE – has announced the selection of 22 startups for the seventh cohort of its Innovation Accelerator programme.

The finalists of the year-long program were selected from more than 230 applicants from 41 countries. With the MBRIF Accelerator program aligning itself with the UAE’s National Strategy for Advanced Innovation (an initiative that aims to make the UAE one of the world’s top innovation leaders), the selected startups also identified by the said Significant progress has been made in the areas. Strategies like education, health, clean energy, technology, space, transportation, renewable energy and water. The final 22 participants – from startups to scaleups – stand to gain access to world-class business resources, guidance, as well as support to accelerate growth, enhance capabilities, unlock value and achieve scalability.

“The MBRIF Accelerator is an icon of innovation and collaboration, empowering entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality and make a positive impact,” said Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer of the Ministry of Finance and MBRIF representative. “Cohort 7 showcases a diverse range of world-class innovators, each of whom has the potential to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our planet. By equipping them with the tools for success, the program will bring more “Helps create a sustainable future and world.”

The seventh cohort of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program includes the following startups:

Below the form: A firm that cultivates specialty mushrooms growing locally in the desert of the UAE.

Agrobots: A perfect solution for smart and sustainable farming.

uktob: An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered professional assistant.

Mirathi: A startup that offers inheritance plans for digital assets.

Financial Styles: An AI-powered financial management solution.

Accepted: A fintech solution for streamlined and simplified retail banking onboarding.

Pulse Technologies: A predictive Internet of Things (IoT) solution to maximize the service life of civil structures.

Hulexo: An AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for retailers to make proactive decisions and insights.

faceki: An advanced biometric technology to prevent fraud and simplify the onboarding experience

Invoicemate: A platform that leverages invoicing to facilitate small and medium enterprise (SME) financing

ViaAct: An artificial IoT (AIoT) monitoring platform for building sustainability.

AI Generative Lab: A startup that aims to transform business operations with AI based solutions.

Unipreneur: A platform for young entrepreneurs said to be the first of its kind in the UAE.

Hekayati: A platform that empowers children through personalized storybooks in Arabic and English.

trace: Accurate early cancer detection designed for people in the Middle East.

MDBX Health: A health tech platform that simplifies chronic disease management.

Arlan Biotech: An AI/Machine Learning (ML) driven platform for rapid nanobody discovery

MayaMD: An AI-based predictive, personalized and preventive care platform.

Staying healthy: An AI powered platform supporting medical tourism.

Oscar: A MENA-focused automated sustainable procurement platform.

Transcript: A seamless eco-active online transportation management platform

SpaceTIS: An advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that promises enhanced versatility and endurance.

Click here for more information about the seventh cohort of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Programme.

