21 Black Friday appliance deals to spruce up your kitchen 2023

If you do one thing today, we hope it’s scoring big at some Black Friday appliance deals. While Black Friday itself may be over, all we know by now is that the deals last through the weekend until Cyber ​​Monday — meaning you still have time to take full advantage of some great discounts on the big boys of the kitchen: refrigerators. , oven, and dishwasher. Is everything ready on major devices? We’ve also found deals on several small countertop appliances, including our favorite espresso machines, air fryers, stand mixers, and blenders. Is this the moment you finally pull the trigger on the Vitamix? Or that KitchenAid mixer for all your holiday baking? Seize the people’s day. Below, we’ve listed all the best device deals we’ve found so far. If you’re wondering whether the discounted items are really worth it, know that many of the tools featured on this list are ones that BA editors use in the test kitchen and in their own homes — so you can rest assured they’re good. Are . And if you’re looking for more Black Friday kitchen deals, head straight to this.

Jump to shopping Black Friday appliance deals:

small appliance deals

You, yes you, deserve a Vitamix 5200. We think this is the best blender on the market. You deserve uninterrupted weekend dinners, too — and for that, our favorite air fryer-toaster oven is the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which is also on sale. As you can see, a lot of Black Friday deals on small devices are too good to miss. Enjoy up to 40% off on myriad kitchen essentials. And since small kitchen appliances make great gifts, consider taking full advantage of these savings to give your best friend the Nespresso machine they’ve been wanting (without letting anyone know you got it at a bargain price). Has been).

Deals on Blenders

We believe our favorite Vitamix model is a worthwhile investment even at full price, but it’s on sale right now for 28% off – which means there’s no better way to gift yourself silky smooth soups, smoothies and sauces. there’s no time. And if you’re looking for a personal blender for single servings, our top pick is also discounted this weekend.

Deal: Vitamix 5200 Blender

Deal: Zwilling Nfinity Personal Blender

Deals on Countertop Ovens and Pizza Ovens

It turns out that the key to stress-free holiday hosting, seamless dinner parties, and easy weeknight dinners is a countertop oven — especially one that functions as an air fryer/toaster oven and takes almost no more time than your larger oven. Can also function, only more efficiently. For that, we turn to the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which is over $100 off right now. On the other hand, if you dream of mastering the art of home-made pizza, then Ooni’s outdoor pizza ovens are your ticket to success. They also make a great gift for the aspiring pizzaiolo in your life.

Deal: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Deal: Woolen Fiera 12 Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

Deal: Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

Deals on Coffee and Espresso Makers

Whether you’re a drip coffee lover or a lover of latte art, there’s a coffee equipment deal available for you. Our favorite, the product test-winning Technivorm Moccamaster, is on sale for 30% off, and we’ve also got a great deal on another top performer in the category, the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker. If espresso is your thing, check out the Deletta Mio for a semi-automatic option, or the Nespresso VertuoPlus for espresso and coffee at the press of a button.

Deal: Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Deal: Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Deal: Nespresso VertuoPlus

Deal: Deletta Mio Espresso Machine

More Small Appliance Deals

A stand mixer for holiday baking endeavors, an ice maker for crunchy nugget ice on demand, our favorite rice cooker and induction cooktop – these are the products we really stand for at BA, and if you’re looking for something to do faster. If you do, you can get them at huge discounts. ,

Deal: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer

Deal: GE Profile Opel 2.0 with Side Tank

Deal: Zojirushi NS-TSC10 5-1/2-Cup Micom Rice Cooker

Deal: Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop

microwave deal

Did you know that most microwaves are engineered to last a maximum of 10 years? If your current trusty microwave has surpassed that impressive lifespan, consider taking the opportunity to replace it with a more advanced version during the sale season. During Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, get up to 25% off new microwave models and designs featuring a wide range of modern features: We offer energy efficient designs, a wide range of pre-programmed settings, and even Also talking about microwave. Also convection oven (aka air fryer).

Deal: Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave

Deal: Breville Compact Wave Soft Close 0.9 Cu. ft. Microwave

Deal: LG NeoChef 0.9 Cu. ft. Compact Microwave with EasyClean

Deal: Cuisinart 1.3 cu ft Inverter/Sensor Microwave Oven

Deal: GE 1.6 Cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven Stainless Steel

Range, Hood & Oven Deals

We’ve covered toaster ovens and pizza ovens above – and now we’re turning our attention to those of you looking for deals on full-sized ovens and stoves. This Black Friday, you can get this GE freestanding gas range on sale for $300 off. Do you want to go the electric route? Choose this option from LG, which can air fry (it also says it can “air sous vide”, whatever that means).

Deal: GE 30in 5 Burner 5-cu ft Freestanding Natural Gas Range

Deal: LG 6.3 Cu. ft. Stainless Smart Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry

Deal: AKDY 30 Inch. Convertible Kitchen Wall Mount Range Hood in Stainless Steel with LED, Touch Control and Carbon Filter

Deal: Samsung 36-inch Smart Induction Cooktop with Wi-Fi

refrigerator deals

When you’re shopping for a new refrigerator, think about the features your current fridge may be lacking. Evaluate aspects such as noise levels, interior spaciousness and modern exterior features like ice makers and water dispensers. Perhaps you want a quieter fridge with a more attractive exterior or a freezer with several dedicated sections. Consider important, though sometimes overlooked, everyday features like ice dispensers, adjustable shelving and energy efficient designs. Below, you’ll find retro-style refrigerators, 4-door smart refrigerators, and some classic models with savings of up to $1,500.

Deal: SMEG 50’s Style Retro FAB 28 Refrigerator with Ice Compartment, Cream, Right Hinge

Deal: Insignia™ – 18.6 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator – Stainless Steel

Deal: Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side 28 cu. ft. Refrigerator with Beverage Center™ in White Glass

Deal: Samsung 29 Cu. Feit Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub and Beverage Center

Deal: Whirlpool 25 Cu. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel

Deal: Frigidaire Gallery 26.3-cu ft 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Dishwasher Deals

Like microwaves, most dishwashers are designed to last 7-10 years. If your machine is starting to show signs of wear and tear, it’s time to weigh the cost of repair against the potential of a newly upgraded machine. These appliances, a welcome addition to any kitchen, not only save water and energy but, importantly, time too. Consider switching to a fresh and efficient dishwasher with savings of up to 40%. Here are our top picks from reputable brands like Bosch and Samsung. And by the way, read our guide on the right way to load a dishwasher (yes, there is one).

Deal: Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher

Deal: Bosch – 100 Series 24″ Top Control Built-in Dishwasher with Hybrid Stainless Steel Tub

Deal: 24 Inch Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Top Control Dishwasher

More Black Friday sales, including deals on vacuums, rice cookers, cookware, and more:

The 123 Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals of 2023

No drill: These are the best espresso machine, air fryer, and Le Creuset deals we’ve seen all year.

Source: www.bonappetit.com