$20B Adobe-Figma deal still stuck in regulatory limbo techcrunch

In September 2022, Adobe announced the bombshell news that it intended to purchase Figma for $20 billion. It was a huge chunk of money for a startup that had recently been valued at half that amount, and it was a deal that would make investors and some Figma employees richer than their dreams. But first it had to pass regulatory muster – and that has proven extremely difficult.

In fact, more than 13 months after the deal was announced, the two companies remain separate entities. A year is a very long time in the world of technology. Figma is not waiting idle for its corporate suitor and has continued to work on the platform and hired 500 new people since announcing the deal today, for a total of 1,300 employees.

The company also hosted the Config conference in June, an event that attracted over 8,000 attendees, where it announced a new developer mode that exposed the tool to developers for the first time. With developers representing a new area for both companies, this could make Figma even more attractive to Adobe if the deal goes through.

Regardless, when the deal was announced, there were immediate questions about whether Adobe was removing a major competitor from the market using blunt force power, or if it was filling a missing piece in its product line. However, it will be up to the regulators to decide and they quickly got to work. Representatives from Adobe and Figma have spent a good part of the last year on airplanes talking to various regulatory bodies, trying to convince them that the deal is not actually anti-competitive.

Although the two companies can’t talk to each other – they both work completely independently during this process – that didn’t stop Figma from writing a blog post exploring what it would be like if the two companies were a How would it look if we were together, especially in the interim? , Adobe added its generative AI offering Firefly to the Creative Cloud fold.

At this point, it’s still up to regulators, and those regulators are still reviewing the filing more than a year later, leaving the deal in suspended status. How the various regulatory agencies decide will go a long way in determining whether Adobe and Figma will remain separate entities or eventually come together with a ton of money.

what’s the hold up?

When a deal involves a company that many consider a competitor that has succeeded in capturing the hearts and minds of a significant market, and where a truckload of dough is changing hands, well, it is a matter of concern to regulators in the US. The attention grabber is the EU and the UK and that’s exactly what happened with it.

Source: techcrunch.com