2025 Toyota Camry: The car is going hybrid for the first time. What will be different?

See ya, old school Toyota Camry. The vehicle will soon be strictly hybrid.

The 2025 Toyota Camry will be an exclusively hybrid electric vehicle, the Japan-based automaker announced this week.

The move is part of Toyota’s “effort to provide electrification for all,” the company wrote in a press release issued Wednesday.

The all-new Camry is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships across the US this upcoming spring, the automaker has announced.

Here’s what we know about the new model:

Starting in 2025, the Toyota Camry (pictured above) will be an exclusively hybrid electric vehicle, the Japan-headquartered automaker announced this week.

‘Blend of power and fuel efficiency’

According to the release, the ninth-generation Camry has been designed by CALTY’s Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan studios.

When the new Camry is released next year it will come with “a fresh look, improved performance and a hybrid powertrain that’s built to last” that offers a combo of power and fuel efficiency.

Designed and assembled in America, it “efficiently enhances everything drivers love about the current best-selling sedan in America, with more power, striking good looks, feature packed convenience and With competent handling.”

Vehicle Specifications: Increased Horsepower

The new hybrid Camry will be available in front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), Toyota said, and will produce up to 225 horsepower on FWD models. Its AWD model will have a maximum power of 232 horsepower – an increase of 30 horsepower compared to the previous AWD model.

Like other hybrids, the battery will charge when the car brakes, Toyota said.

In addition to the redesigned interior and exterior and re-engineered suspension and braking systems, other specifications included:

A blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

“Beyond Zero” badge adopted to signal Toyota’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and hope for a “carbon-neutral future”.

“Sporty exterior styling with a smooth roofline and chiseled body” on SE and XSE models.

New exterior color options like Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal. Previous colors including Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red and Reservoir Blue will also be available.

Prius came first

In 1997, Toyota launched its first hybrid first-generation Prius, revolutionizing the auto industry. This vehicle arrived at dealerships in the US in 2000.

According to Toyota, a decade later, in 2007, the Camry became available in a hybrid version.

“We’ve been putting electric motors and batteries in vehicles since the first Prius in 2000, so this is a space we know and love,” Mike Tripp, group vice president of Toyota marketing, told CNN.

According to the outlet, Toyota is planning to introduce a hybrid version of every vehicle in its line-up. As of Thursday, CNN reported, only three of the automaker’s models — the 4Runner SUV, the GR86 and the Supra sports car — did not have a hybrid option or had not announced one.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her at X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 Toyota Camry: The best-selling car is going hybrid

Source