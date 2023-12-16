2024 will be the 'Year of the Bond': Here's how to profit

bond

Investment giant Goldman Sachs has named 2024 the “Year of the Bond”, and urged investors not to “mess it up” by missing the opportunity.

For the best part of a decade, investors betting on debt have lagged the stock market, which has been boosted by the meteoric rise of companies like Amazon and Google.

But with the global economy beginning to slow, inflation easing and some forecasts now pointing to a cut in interest rates next year, market watchers are now worried – bonds are back in action.

So, how can ordinary investors make profits?

Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs, which is responsible for more than $2 trillion, said in an interview with CNBC: “What we are seeing in the market right now is not just a slowing of the economy, but actually inflation.” Coming down and that sets up great total returns for the bond market.”

This is because low inflation helps preserve the value of a bond investment, as well as its income payments.

“The simple problem everybody has is they don’t really have enough bonds and they’re sitting on cash,” he said. “But cash is not giving any performance beyond yield and the yield is going to come down.

“This coming year is going to be the year of the bond, so don’t screw it up.”

This rally call may come as a surprise to some investors, as rising interest rates around the world have driven global bond prices down sharply over the past 12 months, resulting in yields reaching their highest level since the 2000s. Has been.

This is because when the so-called “risk-free” rate is high, investors demand a larger reward for holding their bonds.

Jason Hollands of stockbroker BestInvest said that although these exceptionally high yields put bonds back on investors’ radar, rising expectations of interest rate cuts could help them return to more normal – and less risky – levels.

“Since November, markets have become more convinced that rates have now peaked, and a cut is on the way in 2024,” he said. “In the US, the Federal Reserve has hinted at a rate cut to 0.75 per cent next year.”

This week, the Bank of England decided to keep rates at 5.25 percent as the market prepares for a cut in the middle of next year. This could happen soon if economic data is bad.

“This new optimism over interest rate cuts has seen bond yields fall significantly recently, with the 10-year Treasury now at 3.95 per cent and the 10-year gilt yield at 3.67 per cent. Although these are some way from the peak, they are still quite attractive because they are higher than where inflation is expected to be during these time frames.

“But what is clear is that bond yields are falling and may go back further, so the opportunity to lock in these yields will not last forever.”

Making sure some of your Isa or self-invested personal pension, or “SIP”, is invested in bonds is also important for diversification: this is a key investment principle that means your money is spread across a variety of assets. So if one falls, all your savings are not affected.

But for bonds to function as a safe haven, investors need to understand how they invest in this market. The “fixed income” universe is much larger than the stock market – by some estimates, almost twice its size.

So the key for most investors is to focus on high quality “issuers”, such as investment grade corporate bonds from G7 governments and companies with strong finances.

Rob Bergman of wealth manager Bruin Dolphin said most DIY investors should think of bonds as long-term deposits.

“You don’t have to hold them until redemption, but you know what you’ll get if you hold them between now and the day you get your money back. The yields will go up and down depending on the current rates, but if you have invested for the long term then it does not matter.

“So, the type of bonds you want to buy depends largely on your circumstances and how much you need them. If you are buying them for income, a higher coupon is probably the way to go.

For example, the October 2025 UK gilt pays 3.7 per cent income and 4.6 per cent total return per annum for non-taxpayers. In these circumstances, it may also make sense for a bond to trade above its issue price. The gilt expiring in 2028 is priced at £101 but pays 4.5 per cent in income, giving a total return of 4.26 per cent per year.

Investing directly in gilts – UK government bonds – also offers tax benefits. Although income tax is paid on the interest earned from gilts, any value gains are free from capital gains tax.

This means that any increase in the price of the bond between when you buy it and if you choose to sell it is tax free. If the bond purchase price is too low, more of the total return is likely to be derived from capital appreciation rather than income.

However, for those who prefer to invest via a fund, the iShares Core UK Gilts ETF is a popular choice.

Corporate bonds are often riskier investments than government debt, and therefore usually come with a higher yield.

“Given that economic growth is expected to slow, I would be very cautious about investing in high yield bonds,” Mr. Hollands said.

“Such as those issued by companies with weak or no credit ratings – or high-risk funds in this part of the bond market.

“If we get into a recession, less financially strong companies will come under pressure and I expect default rates to rise, meaning some issuers may have to skip their interest payments or, even worse, they may default on their bonds. Holders may be unable to repay in full at maturity.”

DIY investors can pay a fund manager to call on the company’s debt. Mr Hollands chose the TwentyFour Corporate Bond fund, which invests in a mix of both corporate and government bonds and has returned 4 per cent over the past year and 2 per cent over the past five years. It provides 6 percent yield.

He also pointed to Artemis Corporate Bond Fund, which has returned 4 per cent since its launch three years ago, and has a yield of 5 per cent.

Mr. Bergman added the AXA US Short Duration High Yield Bond Fund. “It’s at the riskier end of the market, but worth considering for anyone willing to tolerate additional volatility. It invests in loans with a tenure of less than three years until redemption and offers a yield of 4.5 percent.

“Jupiter Strategic Bond and Man GLG Sterling Corporate Bond Fund are solid standard corporate bond funds, offering yields of 5pc and 7pc respectively. Fidelity Sustainable Money Builder Income has its own advantages and offers a yield of 4 percent. “It should be less susceptible to shocks, because changes in oil prices have virtually no impact on the companies to which it is exposed.”

It is possible to invest with a fund manager that uses a “sustainable” strategy even in the bond market. Qasim Zafar of advisor EQ Investors highlighted the Edentree Responsible and Sustainable Short Dated Bond Fund, which invests in the debt of companies that the manager believes make a positive contribution to society and the environment.

It yields 2pc and its top holding are the bonds of Mobility Operations, a business that helps people with mobility issues access new cars, wheelchair accessible vehicles and powered wheelchairs.

