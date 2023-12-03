2024 outlook for economy, stock market: solid jobs, low inflation

When it comes to predicting the direction of the US economy, the hardest thing is choosing which battles to fight. For economists and forecasters, it’s easy to overdo it – the deluge of data and attention pressure lead many to declare that the sky is falling or that bullish times are just around the corner. For a central bank like the Federal Reserve, which is tasked with the even more difficult task of maintaining the balance of the economy, getting exactly the right amount of support or pressure can be a difficult task.

This year the difficulty was on full display. Most economists started the year worried that the US would slip into recession at any moment. This prediction was based on questionable evidence, and as the US economy proved resilient during the year, it proved to be wildly wrong. For my part, I was always worried about the opposite: the possibility that the strong economy would drive inflation back up, forcing the Fed to scale back its interest rate hikes.

While public forecasters faltered throughout the year, the Fed remained on balance. Current economic data is consistent with a soft situation for the economy – a situation in which inflation calms down without a recession or a sudden increase in unemployment. And Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is in a more forgiving mood: Based on recent comments, it’s highly unlikely that interest rate hikes will return any time soon, even if the economy suddenly shows signs of heating up again.

This is all good news for American households, as the cost of borrowing money – from credit cards to mortgages – will gradually decline along with everyday expenses. This is also a favorable arrangement for the financial markets. Stock prices have fallen for nearly two years as bond yields have risen. But with rates holding steady, if not falling somewhat, stock returns are likely to bounce back. If 2023 was about the hard work of stabilizing the economy, 2024 is about enjoying the fruits of that labor.

coming for a soft landing

Signs of a balanced economy are everywhere. The most obvious example is the slowdown in inflation. The core consumer price index, a widely cited measure of inflation that strips out volatile categories such as food and energy costs, has risen at an annual rate of 2.8% since June, about half the year’s pace. And there are clear signs of continued deflation on the horizon: wholesale auction prices for vehicles suggest that used car prices may be beginning to decline, private measures of rental prices suggest that housing inflation will continue to cool, and Improvements in supply chains suggest prices of key goods outside cars, including washing machines and clothes, will go down.

Another positive sign is coming from productivity data, which measures a worker’s output within an hour. Productivity growth strengthened significantly in the third quarter, reaching its highest non-recession level since 2003, and appears to be rising in line with its pre-pandemic trend. Growth in the number of hours people work has slowed, but output is stagnant, meaning people are doing more work in less time. This surge in productivity means that as workers become more skilled, businesses can give pay increases without replacing workers and pass those increased labor costs on to consumers in the form of price increases.

Although things are slowing down in the labor market, it’s not enough to cause panic about unemployment. October’s jobs report – in which the economy added only 150,000 jobs and the unemployment rate reached 3.9% – was a disappointment. Notably, the unemployment rate has increased by half a percentage point over the past six months. A rise in unemployment is close to triggering the Saham rule, which states that the economy is in recession when the average unemployment rate over the past three months is half a percentage point above its previous 12-month low. The current three-month average is 3.8%, which is a meaningful increase from the low point of 3.5% in April, but not enough to reach the 4% average required to trigger the rule.

But there is no bad news for the job market. Over the past three months, average hourly earnings for all workers have increased by 3.2% – a strong number for US workers that is broadly in line with the Fed’s long-term inflation objectives. It is also highly likely that the last employment report underestimated non-farm wage growth because thousands of workers were on strike. (You must be employed to count as employed.)

For now, I view what we’re seeing in the labor market as a normalization, not a harbinger of continued worse news on the jobs market. A simple way to show that things are still in balance is to look at Okun’s Law, which is the relationship between fluctuations in the unemployment rate and economic activity. As with changes in gross domestic product as a measure of economic activity, the unemployment rate is trending below the Okun implied rate, suggesting that recent increases in the unemployment rate are about the level where the economy can be expected to grow. Maybe, but not too hot or too cold.

don’t rock the boat

The difficulty in 2024 is to maintain this stable economy. Just because things look good now doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to stay that way.

The biggest risk to our stability is that a slowdown in the job market could turn into a severe recession. The problem with unemployment is that it is nonlinear. The unemployment rate never increases even a little. The historical record shows that once the unemployment rate increases by half a percentage point, the unemployment rate increases even higher. The unemployment rate is already above the Fed’s year-end forecast of 3.8% – the first time this has happened since March 2022. If it looks like the unemployment rate could surpass the Fed’s year-end 2024 forecast of 4.1%, that would open the door. To cut interest rates relatively quickly. The Fed does not believe that things have fundamentally changed about what constitutes a neutral economy, so any further deterioration in the labor market would be a signal that it has become too tight and needs to be reversed. Is.

In an environment of labor market softening and inflation softening, the Fed has a strong case for a surgical interest rate cut – a modest recalibration of policy to keep the outlook stable. The pace we have seen in the economy and the easing of financial conditions may limit the number of cuts we can get, but the Fed can at least justify a modest change in its policy stance. After all, a quick look at the Fed’s past rate-cutting record, shown in our adjacent table, suggests that the timing of the first cut would be well within the historical norm.

Of course, there are risks in the other direction: If the Fed starts cutting rates, it could slow down activity to such an extent that inflation once again rears its ugly head.

The clearest signs that things may be headed in this direction come from financial conditions – signals given by investors through fluctuations in stock prices, bond yields and mortgage rates. So far, it appears investors are expecting some easing from the Fed in 2024: mortgage rates are falling, stock prices have jumped, and corporate credit spreads have tightened. This is fine given the reduction in inflation that we have seen. But a more rapid rise in asset prices could raise concerns about inflation expectations. Luckily, we’re not there yet.

what has changed for me

While there are risks that could upset our economic balance, the prospect of a quiet 2024 is becoming more real with each data release. Sure, the economy is likely to slow, but after a strong third quarter, some slowing was inevitable. It is important not to get carried away and seriously consider the bigger picture. The economy is still growing above 2%, and that’s enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising so high that people’s incomes go down.

When considering scenarios for the year ahead, I would say that what has changed for me is that the probability of a surgical interest rate cut by the Fed has increased (in my estimation, this probability has increased from 30% to 50% ), while the probability of additional increases the following year has decreased (from 50% to 30%). And the likelihood of a more aggressive easing cycle to deal with a broader recession remains unchanged (20%). Obviously, these are very subjective possibilities. But I’m not inclined to see an aggressive easing cycle because I think recession risk remains low: real incomes are rising, household balance sheets are strong, other central banks around the world have already started easing. (presumably supporting growth), and the government is pursuing an expansionary fiscal policy.

If I’m right, and the Fed is cutting rates despite the economy growing slowly, it would be a nirvana-like situation for equities. While stock prices are already up, many stocks have underperformed the broader market. If the Fed does indeed cut rates next year, it could provide relief to some of these laggards.

At any rate, the economy and markets have been quite turbulent this year – from recession to no landing, no landing to hard landing. You can compare the economy with a matrix between growth and inflation: deflationary recession, modest growth and benign inflation, inflationary boom and stagflation. For now, it is clear that growth is increasingly likely to continue along with slower inflation.

Neel Dutta Head of Economics at Renaissance Macro Research.

Source: www.businessinsider.com