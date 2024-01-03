2024 Offshore Drilling Outlook: Westwood’s Top Three Predictions for the Rig Market

The offshore drilling market is taking advantage of ongoing volatility, as day rates and fleet utilization rise in 2023 due to rising demand and tight supply. Will this trend continue in 2024? Westwood Global Energy, an energy market research and consulting firm, has outlined its top three predictions for the coming year, indicating that further usage growth and an increase in day rate fixtures are on the horizon.

illustration; Source: Westwood

According to Teresa Wilkie, Research Director – Relogix, Westwood, 2023 projects a further 3% increase in marketed usage globally compared to 2022, driven by demand growth of 29 rigs, a 7% increase in average contract duration, 16 more reactivations and newbuild deliveries. , with floating rigs day rates exceeding the so-called ‘magical’ $500,000 mark. What’s coming in 2024?

1. There is scope for higher availability in 1H but overall usage will increase further in future

Wilkie underlined that Westwood’s overall outlook for the offshore rig market remains highly optimistic, although there is potential for greater availability during the first half of 2024. No future work Apart from the current warm-stacked supply – including 27 jack-ups, three drillships, and eight semi-submersibles – there are another 18 jack-ups, four drillships, and five semi-subs that are currently in operation. and are ready for hire in 1Q 2024, but these figures do not include contract rigs with options available.

When it comes to semi-subs in the UK and Norway, work slows down over the winter period as operators try to avoid weather-related downtime, however, Westwood’s research director – Riglogix, says drillships also Showing more potential availability. Recorded from September 2021. Wilkie thinks it is likely that most, if not all, of these upcoming availability drillships are being bid on new opportunities and some are close to securing new deals.

In the jack-up segment, Westwood’s research shows that the majority of rigs with upcoming availability are located in Mexico, the Middle East or Southeast Asia and many are likely to be granted extensions with existing operators. On an overall basis, this is expected to be a short-term uptick until operators complete their 2024 budgets and drilling plans.

Source: Westwood

Since many people are now making larger commitments to longer-term contracts, it may take longer to choose the most suitable rig and execute a deal. Currently, RigLogix has filed a total of 22 tenders, pre-tenders, or direct negotiations in the market with a start date in 2024, with a fixed term of two to five years, and many of which come with multi-year options. Them.

Wilkie explains that this figure rises to 46 tasks, some of which can run for as long as ten years If those with start dates in 2025 and 2026 are included. Energy market research and consulting firm predicts further growth in demand and usage in 2024 India, Southeast Asia, South AmericaAnd West Africa All are expected to be key drivers behind further expansion, driving demand growth by 36 rigs year-on-year and global marketing utilization up 3%.

2. There is a mix of more growth as well as decline in supply, while demand for new construction remains

Westwood does not expect a wave of new construction orders in 2024 as drillers continue to focus on financial prudence, but further supply increases through reactivation and newbuild rig deliveries are likely to be more economical in the short term. Offers practical options. With the projected increase in demand, and despite expectations of higher availability in 1H 2024, marketing utilization is forecast to reach 96%, resulting in limited choice of rigs for new deals.

Wilkie explains that if additional units are not added to the active supply this could lead to more sublet activity and/or potential delays in planned campaigns. The number of reactivation and newbuild deliveries has declined by 64% this year compared to 2022, mostly due to national oil companies (NOCs). Middle East He satiated his near-term jacked-up appetite after a contracted feast as part of a bid to boost domestic supply and production.

Additionally, even though floating rig reactivations and deliveries declined year-on-year, it was mainly due to Brazil petrobras It cut its rewards activity by 50% after several long-term deals were signed through 2022. This trend is expected to be short-lived with Petrobras in the market for several long-term floater tenders, which should result in three to four more rigs. His books.

Meanwhile, Wilkie underlined that ONGC Six more jack-ups may be required next year, and floating rig demand in West Africa as well as jack-up activity in Southeast Asia is projected to increase. Westwood emphasizes that companies like Walaris And borer drilling has already announced plans to take delivery of new construction rigs, some of which have been delayed for a decade at some yards.

Courtesy Westwood

Keeping this at the forefront, Wilkie predicts that new construction and stranded assets are likely to remain in high demand in the new year due to their modern and high-tech potential, as there are still 16 jack-ups, five semi-subs and There are 11. There is no contract yet for the drillship in the shipyards. Specifically, there are a total of 86 cold stacked rigs, of which 39 have been inactive for more than five years, only eight have had a five-year special periodic survey (SPS) and 40 are already more than 40 years old.

Based on Westwood’s analysis, about 14 jack-ups, 12 drillships and 12 semi-subs could be candidates for reactivation, but inflation and supply chain constraints have lengthened the timeline for shipyards to restart rigs. There are high costs associated with, thus, it is not an easy or quick solution to supply concerns.

Since only two rigs were removed from the market, 2023 saw a smaller drawdown. Westwood believes this will likely continue into 2024, as rig owners keep older units in the hope that they can eventually be put back to work, especially since little or no new rigs are being built. Is.

3. Tune-up in-store for day rates, although not all floater fixtures are likely to reach the $500K mark

Wilkie underlined that 2023 will be remembered for continued increases in day rates for jack-ups, semi-subs and drillships – the latter two floating rig types excluding additional services such as MPD or mobilization, to $500,000 per day or more. Day rates higher than that were observed. Day. However, Westwood’s Research Director – Reglogics is convinced that this is unlikely to be the norm for long-term contracts starting in 2024.

While most of the fixtures in 2023, whose daily rates fell between $480,000 to $500,000 a day, were for relatively short-term deals – such as one to two wells or 30 to 200 days – or that would not start until 2025, Westwood expects There is continued variation in floater day rates in 2024 with some long-term deals that could still be priced in the mid to high $300,000s, as well as short-term deals that will be even higher than the prime rates already seen last year.

Source: Westwood

While the jack-up segment has one contract set up with a daily rate of $180,000 for work out of Australia and two contracts set up at more than $165,000 per day for work in Southeast Asia, Westwood Further growth is expected in 2024 in line with the anticipated tight market. , but rates are likely to continue to range depending on duration, location and technical specifications.

“Ultimately, with a continued strengthening supply/demand balance, costly reactivation and new construction economics, as well as inflationary pressures, Westwood expects rates to continue their northward trajectory across the board in 2024. “With this in mind, we anticipate operators will continue to lock rigs into their contracts earlier to secure the right assets at the lowest possible price.” Wilkie concluded.

