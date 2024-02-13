2024 NBA buyout market: Who can and should the Suns target?

We’re taking a look at the roster needs and who’s on the buyout market.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, an entirely new conversation has begun. The Phoenix Suns still have open roster spots, and they are looking to fill them with players who were recently waived by their respective former teams.

After all, how do quality players get exempted? Let’s look at Chimezi Metu. Phoenix traded him in the Royce O’Neal/David Roddy trade, in which the Memphis Grizzlies acquired the versatile wing/big. They did it to make money, not because the Grizzlies were going out of their way to acquire Mzy. So, after the transaction was processed, he released it.

We talked about the Suns roster needs at this point. Before the trade deadline, 72% of our community believed that a point guard, whether starting or coming off the bench, was the team’s biggest need. Playmaking was an issue and the traditional PG was considered the answer.

After the trade deadline, needs have changed. When proposing what the team’s biggest concern is currently – outside of health, of course – it’s defense, followed by rebounding.

The Suns are a mid-range defensive team through 53 games, not what we expected under Frank Vogel. Known as a defensive coach, his teams have regularly ranked in the top ten. However, this season, the Suns rank 15th in opposing points (114.4), 16th in opposing 3 pt% (36.8%) and 14th in defensive rating (114.8). Overall, the team’s net rating is +3.1 (11th)

The issue isn’t necessarily their first team unit either. Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic have a team defensive rating of 116.7 in 18 games and 261 minutes played together. The difference? His offensive rating is 129.3 which equates to a +12.5 net rating. The second team unit’s defense is a concern as it doesn’t have much offense.

When asked which roster need Phoenix should address via the buyout market, a huge upset was the winner with 52% of the community voting in that direction.

As a team, the Suns ranked 24th in offensive rebounding (9.8), 10th in defensive rebounding (33.3) and 18th in total rebounding (43.1). Their second team unit ranked 12th overall in rebounding percentage.

We have identified the needs. Now it’s time to see who’s available:

Danilo Gallinari

killian hayes

corey joseph

Furkan Korkmaz

Thaddeus Young

robin lopez

Victor Oladipo

james bouknight

Danuel House

chimezi metu

Some familiar names there, right? Players we’ve talked about for years joining the Suns in buyout seasons (Thaddeus Ewing), and former players (Robin Lopez, Danuel House, and Chimzie Metu ineligible to return). All of the above names offer unique skill sets, but not all meet the projected needs of the team.

More names may be added to the list in the coming days, Otto Porter, Jr. is rumored to be someone the Utah Jazz could part with, but no transaction has taken place. If he does, he will be a hot commodity as both the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have expressed interest in his services.

We’ll be taking a deeper look at these buyout candidates in the coming days here at Bright Side, but until then, we’ll turn the microphone in your direction. Phoenix has two available roster spots. Who would you like to see them get?

