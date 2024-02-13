2024 must be the year to turn goals into climate action

We need to act now, and we need to act urgently to protect the planet and strengthen the economy , [+] Next Generation. Canva

2023 was the year of reckoning. Hottest year on record. This year it became clear how dramatically we are endangering our world, our businesses, and our families through climate pollution that is dangerously warming the planet. The year the harsh reality dawned: we are not on track to meet our goal of stopping global warming from rising to catastrophic levels.

This calculation brings complete clarity about what we need to do. We need to act now, and we need to act urgently to protect the planet and strengthen the economy for the next generation. This is why I do the work I do. For my two children, my community, and the earth that sustains us and allows us to prosper. It is our responsibility to leave a world that is safe, clean and livable for future generations.

The good news is that many countries have set targets to reduce climate pollution. And over the past several years, we have seen thousands of the world’s largest companies commit to tackling climate change, water pollution and nature-related harm. Hundreds of the world’s largest investors—including many from Massachusetts—are factoring the financial risk of fossil fuel companies into their portfolios.

But this year, they will have to accelerate their efforts to reach these goals.

We need to make sure this is the year of the specifics, the bottom line, the details of how these giant companies and investors will move from commitments and goals to clear, metrics-driven plans with accountability. Climate action plans that are rooted in creating a set of year-by-year metrics that match lofty goals. Achieving these ambitious goals will not be easy, which is why climate action plans, with their short-term goals and near-term wins that gradually pave the way to achieving larger goals, are so important.

This process is going to bring so much business innovation, so much progress that will benefit all of us – our families, communities and the broader economy. Clear climate action plans, combined with state and federal policy, will fuel the clean energy economy, bringing innovation and jobs to every state in our country. Clean energy is growing at the fastest pace in two decades and now provides 30% of the world’s electricity, a shift that is expected to reach 40% within four years.

States also need to make plans. Just as my home state of Massachusetts is creating its own ambitious climate plan to meet its goals of net zero climate pollution by 2050, which includes cleaning up the power sector, making our buildings more energy efficient and eliminating pollution from cars and trucks. include programs to reduce Now, it aims to boost this through new state investments to establish Massachusetts as a hub for clean tech companies, as it is for IT companies.

So where are investors and companies in their planning? Once again there is encouraging news. Since issuing clear expectations and guidance for strong transition plans, many others are creating the plans they need. Nearly a quarter of the world’s 13,000 largest companies that provide data about their environmental impact say they will develop these plans over the next two years.

As part of its plan to reduce its share in climate pollution, manage its climate risks and build a business that thrives in a clean economy, candy giant Mars Inc. in September committed to cutting emissions by 50% in the near term. Made a strategy. 2030 which includes spending $1 billion over the next three years on efforts such as financial incentives for farmers to adopt regenerative farming.

More investors are also moving in. In November, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, America’s largest public pension fund, announced it would invest $100 billion in climate solutions by 2030, doubling its climate investments by reducing emissions from its portfolio investments. Outlines its comprehensive strategy to reduce the By 2050.

Examples like this show what is possible. And last year showed why we can’t wait any longer. Other visionary investors, corporate leaders and policymakers need to act boldly.

I’m optimistic. After decades of work to get private and public sector leaders to recognize the climate risks we face, we have seen most key actors set ambitious targets during the last five years. But we don’t have the time it will take years to translate those goals into action.

In Massachusetts, we know that being willing to adapt and lead can benefit not only our families and our communities, but the world. We led the industrial revolution, the digital transformation, and now our state has set goals and adopted a plan to lead the clean economy.

Our state needs to lead by example here in Massachusetts and the rest of the private sector across the country. 2024 must be the year of converting goals into action.