2024 Lexus LC impresses with stunning new screen, fancy bespoke build cabin

With its long hood, sleek headlights and purposeful stance, the Lexus LC500 is undoubtedly a great premium sports sedan. Put a 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 at the rear wheels, and the package gets even better. But slide into Lexus’ luxurious leather seats, and you’ll discover what was the LC 500’s biggest flaw: a clunky infotainment system centered around a difficult-to-use trackpad.

For 2024, Lexus has abandoned that setup in favor of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen. The Bespoke Build Package – previously exclusive to the coupe – is now available on the convertible model as well, bringing performance goodness and a more personalized look.

Infotainment Overhaul

We sampled the Bespoke Build Package and the latest infotainment system on a 2024 LC500 Convertible painted in the beautiful Copper Crest color. The new touchscreen makes a huge difference, as it is far more intuitive to operate than the touchpad. The ease of use is bolstered by the screen, which is two inches larger than the 2023 LC’s display and has crisp graphics.

The removal of the touchpad means you can no longer lean back while navigating infotainment menus, but the touchpad’s close position to the driver has always been negated by its nuanced and precise translation to on-screen actions . Due to this, the driver’s attention is often diverted from the road for a long time.

Every action now requires you to lean forward and tap the screen, which requires more physical effort than before, but the screen is responsive and the resolution is sharper. Plus, in a world full of touchscreens, reaching out to tap has become second nature. This allows you to select exactly what you want instead of fiddling around with the touchpad until the cursor moves to where you want it, which sometimes takes a frustratingly long time.

While we preferred the flowing, smoothly integrated look of the old screen, the new display’s slight bulge makes it a little easier to reach on the go. The screen sits slightly closer to the driver than in the outgoing car, although the reconfigured dash also means the classy analog clock is no longer there. However, all told, the new touchscreen-based infotainment easily fixes our biggest problem with the LC and makes the Grand Tourer a far more livable vehicle.

Breaking down the bespoke build program

Lexus first launched the bespoke build on the LC coupe in 2022 and has now expanded the program to convertible models, though there are some differences in what’s offered on each body style.

On V-8-powered coupe models, the Bespoke Build option costs $3600 and adds the Sport Package (normally $5010), which includes a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, Yamaha rear performance dampers, and performance brake pads. Sport seats with Alcantara inserts are optional. If you want the V-6 hybrid – of which Lexus sold only 19 units last year – the package costs $3200, but doesn’t include any performance add-ons, and seats are still optional.

All Bespoke Build models come with a small badge on the back of the shifter that reads “Bespoke Build” in delicate letters. There is also a certificate of authenticity, signed and stamped by the LC’s chief engineer and Lexus’ vice president of marketing, printed on Japanese washi paper.

The bespoke build of the convertible comes at a steep price, $5500. Although the Sport Package is not offered on the convertible, the bespoke build includes a differential and dampers, the latter of which is offered separately on all convertibles as a $460 extra. Performance brake pads and sport seats are not available for the convertible. All Bespoke Build LCs also feature a $250 All-Weather Package, which includes a heated steering wheel.

On top of the standard equipment, bespoke builds allow buyers to work on other options, although these come at additional cost. Coupes could wear a carbon-fiber roof or Alcantara headliner, and other options included special all-black wheels and a rear spoiler first seen on the Inspiration series. Convertible models can also have a soft top in dark rose or blue.

For 2024, there is also a new interior color that is only available on Bespoke Build convertibles. Our LC500 test car was fitted with this white and blue cabin, which matched beautifully with the pink notes on the exterior. However, this interior color combo applies an additional $1900 on top of the $5500 fee for the bespoke build.

Is a bespoke build worth it?

On V-8-powered coupe models, the answer is undoubtedly yes. All equipment is included with the Sport Package for $1,410 less than the Sport Package. These add-ons make a real performance difference by adding a dose of extra athleticism to the large, comfort-oriented grand tourer.

Additionally, bespoke builds allow owners to personalize their LC by choosing from options such as a carbon-fiber roof or rear wing. Although these add to the already hefty cost of the LC, a bespoke build is the only way to combine as many of these options exactly as you want. If there’s a specific look you’re really committed to, the cost may be justified.

When it comes to convertibles, value is a matter of more debate. The Bespoke Build option costs more than the Sport Package, and it also doesn’t come with the option to specify high-performance brakes or sports seats. However, the Sport package itself is not offered on the droptop, so the Bespoke Build Program is the only way to get the Torsen rear differential on the LC Convertible.

Ultimately, the Bespoke Build program is only worthwhile for those who want to combine their open-air experience with the sharp handling of the Sport Package. All the extra options push the price up even more, plus the bespoke build unlocks the ability to pick and choose among those personalized features. But if you can spend $1900 for the white and blue interior, we don’t blame you – it looks absolutely amazing.

