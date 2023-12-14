Image Credit: Kirsten Korosec

GM has introduced several EVs over the past two years: the GMC Hummer SUV and its companion pickup truck, the Cadillac Lyriq and the Silverado EV pickup truck. But so far, none of them have had the success like the cheaper, smaller Chevy Bolt, the wedge-like all-electric hatchback that debuted about eight years ago.

To say the pressure is on for GM and the new Chevrolet Blazer EV – a vehicle designed to satisfy Americans’ never-ending appetite for SUVs – is a bit of an understatement. GM’s EV success doesn’t rest solely on its all-electric midsize SUV; The upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade iQ, all expected in 2024, share that burden.

Still, the Chevrolet Blazer EV is a key test piece for GM and Chair and CEO Mary Barra’s Altium platform, the new electric architecture and accompanying Altium software first revealed in 2020 that is the foundation of the automaker’s EV plans.

TechCrunch recently went to San Diego to test the Chevrolet Blazer EV. outcome? The Chevy Blazer EV hits a lot of the right notes, from the exterior design and interior touches to the user interface on its infotainment system and a well-placed drive. There’s nothing wrong with that, though some might put getting rid of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into that camp. And thankfully, Chevy has designed and produced a perfectly normal SUV – a welcome respite from the slew of novelty EVs that have hit the market in recent years.

The big mistake is the higher than expected price. While Chevrolet has said its cheapest version, the front-wheel drive LT trim, will cost under $50,000, with other versions starting at $56,715, $60,215 and $61,790, the most expensive SS model hasn’t even been announced yet.

That price range leaves me with this punchline: Despite all its wins, the Blazer EV, which aims to be a big-volume seller, is too expensive for what it offers.

Nuts and bolts

First, the specifications. The Chevy Blazer EV will be offered in three trims: LT, RS, and Performance SS. The Chevy Blazer EV RS trim in all-wheel drive is already in production at GM’s factory in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. According to the company, LT all-wheel and RS rear-wheel drive versions are expected to go into production in the “coming weeks”, while other versions will debut later this year.

If this looks like a lot of options, you’re right. Chevrolet is offering a ton of options. Not only does a buyer have three trims to choose from – Luxury (LT), Rally Sport (RS) and Super Sport (SS) – two different 400-volt battery pack sizes and between front, rear and all-wheel There is also an option. Drive options.

The big unanswered question is whether it will thrill or overwhelm consumers?

Chevrolet has included the head-spinning number of configurations as a competitive advantage that consumers will respond to, unlike Tesla, which has led EV sales with a less-is-more business model. From the outside, it could be assumed that Chevrolet is offering all these options because it is not clear what consumers really want. If that’s the case, I expect these options to become more limited in the future as Chevrolet focuses on what consumers are buying.

At the press drive held in San Diego, journalists were put behind the wheel of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive versions of the Chevy Blazer EV RS trim.

Equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack, the RWD RS has an EPA certified range of 324 miles and a powertrain that delivers 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. That RWD version, which has a slightly higher height and longer range, starts at $61,790. The RS AWD starts at $60,215.

A quick word about the all-wheel drive powertrain, which is specifically branded eAWD. In this powertrain, there is a 241-horsepower permanent-magnet synchronous motor that powers the front wheels and a 90-horsepower induction motor at the rear axle. That rear motor is not working all the time. Instead, customers should think of it as an assist motor that kicks in when the road is slippery or when pressure is applied on the accelerator.

Chevy Blazer EV: Likes, Loves and Hates

Chevrolet, or like its parent GM, made a strategic decision with this midsize SUV when it decided to give it the Blazer badge. After all, the gas-powered Blazer lineup still exists and will share the same dealer floor space. However, the name is where the similarities end, with the exception of perhaps the nearly identical length.

It all falls apart from there. The wheelbase of the Blazer EV is 121.8 inches long – about 10 inches longer than the ICE version – and it is also quite wide. These features combined with the lower roofline and athletic stance give the Chevy Blazer EV a sleeker appearance than its gas-powered cousin.

There’s a lot to like, and even dislike, about the Chevy Blazer EV. Hatred? Maybe one or two items made my list.

Opinions will probably vary on the external aspect; Here at TechCrunch, it’s safe to say that some people hated it. But you have to give GM credit for giving the Chevy Blazer EV a personality with some standout exterior features that keep it from looking like just another homogeneous Vitamin E pill-shaped nugget. The vehicle is available in eight colors, with “Radiant Red Metallic” and “Galaxy Gray Metallic” options best highlighting the curves and edges of the Blazer EV.

Notably, the automaker does this without making the Blazer EV look like a novelty car. That edgy-without-silly ambiance continues into the cabin – the one place where the vehicle really shines, with a few exceptions.

The Chevrolet Blazer makes the most of the EV’s wide stance, a decision that leaves plenty of room for the driver and his passengers; That includes 59.8 cubic feet of rear cargo space. That huge, spacious feel extends to the seats too. Although the seats weren’t as comfortable as I’ve ever experienced, they’re clearly designed to fit a variety of shapes and sizes.

Once inside the Blazer EV, customers will not be able to miss the large 17.7-inch central touchscreen and the 11-inch instrument cluster placed directly behind the steering wheel. Just because a vehicle has a large touchscreen doesn’t mean it has functional software or is easy to use. Thankfully, the Blazer EV, the first Chevy vehicle with the Ultifi software platform, gets most of the work done.

Let’s start with UX, or user experience. The Chevrolet Blazer EV has a combination of physical knobs and buttons with a big old touchscreen. Chevy strikes a balance between these options and there’s plenty of overlap for those who only want to use the touchscreen to operate the HVAC and other features.

My favorite features: a large physical knob attached to the touchscreen (somewhat reminiscent of the knob on the Ford Mustang Mach-E) and icons on the far left of the screen that act like shortcuts for one-pedal driving . There are actually a few of these shortcut icons clustered together, but the one-pedal driving icon is by far the most useful.

Many, most recently Ford CEO Jim Farley, have implored GM to abandon Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which projects the user’s phone onto the center screen. My experience behind the wheel and in the passenger seat made me less cautious than before.

The Chevy Blazer EV is equipped with Google Built-In, powered by its Android automotive operating system and integrating Google services, including Google Maps and Google Assistant, directly into the vehicle. Third-party apps like Google Play Store, YouTube, and Spotify are also available. It offers fairly intuitive operation for the user and a far better experience than many other fancy infotainment systems. However it should be noted that at the beginning of my drive I had to turn off the vehicles due to a software bug that did not allow access to any of these features. This should be fixed with a software update and hopefully won’t be a long-term problem.

As for those omissions: the stock operation of shifting into neutral, drive, and reverse is awkward and the “Sport” mode, isn’t exactly sporty. Despite a little extra grunt off the line, there appeared to be no difference from the normal drive option called “Tour”. The Chevy Blazer EV RS doesn’t have a controlled or active suspension, meaning switching between modes doesn’t change the ride experience. Steering feedback in the RS was also less than inspiring.

This may seem a bit strange considering all of the vehicle’s wins. But expectations should be high for any vehicle priced over $60,000.

