Here are Nostradamus’s predictions for 2024 – and we are not doomed at all and everything is doubtful. (Brace yourself.)

Last month, we brought you Predictions for 2024 of the famous prophetess Baba Vanga…and the outlook was not so good: EU terrorist attacks, a major economic crisis and lots of weather troubles.

Now the predictions of the infamous 16th century French doomsday prophet Nostradamus for the next year have come to light.

And it’s all good, everything’s well, and get ready for more rainbows.

Oh wait, we read it wrong.

it’s opposite.

Forgive everyone. False Hope – Fasten your seat belts, we’re still headed for turbulence.

According to Nostradamus’s 1555 text “Les Prophéties” (“Prophecies”), 2024 will bring continued global conflict, imperial upheaval, and humanitarian disaster.

Although his writings are obscure, keep in mind that he has been credited with predicting the rise of Adolf Hitler, the September 11 attacks, and COVID, to name a few.

Before we give you some information about 2024, it is also important to keep in mind that the interpretation of Nostradamus’s prophecies is controversial and certainly more speculative than literal. He’s been wrong before (the world was supposed to end in 1999), and he even predicted the arrival of the Antichrist in 2023.

Let’s just say, we still have a little over half a month to go, and canceling a party during the holidays sounds like something the Prince of Darkness would do. Still, this year has been quite a challenge… perhaps old Nick can wait until next year like a gentleman.

Here are the four main predictions for 2024:

war with china

Nostradamus predicted “war and naval battle”, and said that “the red enemy will turn pale with fear / Will put the great ocean in fear.”

Some people think that the “red enemy” may refer to China.

It feels disappointingly action-packed. Thank you Michel de Nostradam!

Prince Harry becomes king

An excerpt from the “Prophecies” states that the “king of the isles” will be “driven out by force.”

Some believe that Nostradamus was referring to King Charles III, and if we are to take his words, the relatively new king is already at work.

Furthermore, Nostradamus said that this ruler would be usurped by “one who will have no trace of a king”.

Assuming that Prince William is the current heir apparent, this would mean that Prince Harry would be the future king of Britain. Brace yourself. Spare is coming.

Climate disaster ahead

Nostradamus wrote, “The dry earth will become even drier / And when this is seen there will be a great flood.”

He also predicted extreme weather events and world hunger: “To be precise, a great famine through a wave of epidemics”.

Joyful.

a new pope

According to astrologer’s prediction, Pope Francis may soon be replaced.

“Through the death of a very old pontiff / a Roman of good age will be chosen / of him it will be said that he has weakened his sight / but he will sit for long periods and cut down on activities,” he wrote.

Pope Francis, who turned 87 on Sunday, has been battling health issues and recently had to leave a United Nations climate conference due to inflamed lungs and breathing problems.

Oh dear.

Well, we hope that made you happy, and fingers crossed that the doomsday prophet never got enough hugs as a nipper, and 2024 might at least save us a war with China. .

We don’t know about you, but other people somehow feel hopelessly appreciative.

