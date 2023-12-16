2023 was the year your streaming bill got (much) more expensive

Gone are the days of cheap streaming. It’s profitability time, friends.

2023 is set to be a year of change for media after rising costs and debt-laden balance sheets put the sector under pressure in 2022 – wiping out more than $500 billion in market capitalisation.

In response, media giants have made massive layoffs, launched ad-supported tiers, bundled their offerings and, yes, raised the monthly prices of their respective subscription plans.

“Streaming is headed toward adolescence,” Macquarie analyst Tim Nolen wrote in a recent note, referencing those changes. Yet, said streaming profitability still has a long way to go and almost all media companies except Netflix are losing money.

“Adolescence can be weird,” he said.

Apple (AAPL) raised prices in October, announcing that the monthly cost of streaming service Apple TV+ would rise from $3 to $9.99 for new subscribers. The company also raised prices for other subscription services like Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and its bundled offering Apple One.

Ahead of Apple’s disclosure, Netflix (NFLX) announced it would raise prices in the US, UK and France during its third-quarter earnings announcement. Its Basic and Premium plans now cost $11.99 and $22.99 respectively in the US. This is higher than the previous $9.99 and $19.99 price points. Netflix’s $6.99 ad-supported plan and $15.49 standard plan are the same.

Disney (DIS) raised streaming prices for the second time this year on October 12. The price of the Disney+ ad-free plan dropped to $13.99 per month in the US, up from $10.99 previously. That’s now double the $6.99 monthly cost Disney charged for the service when it first launched in 2019.

and that’s not all.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which raised the price of its ad-free Max offering by $1 to $15.99 in January, announced earlier this month that it will raise the price of its ad-free Discovery+ streaming platform by $2 to $8.99 .

Comcast’s Peacock (CMCSA) raised the price of its ad-supported plans by $1 to $5.99 and its ad-free plans by $2 to $11.99 in August. This was the first time Peacock had raised its streaming prices.

In June, Paramount (PARA) launched its Paramount+ with Showtime streaming offering at $11.99 per month – $2 more than the previous price for a Paramount+ subscription. It also raised the prices of its ad-supported tier from $1 to $5.99.

Even cable replacement services like Alphabet’s YouTube TV and Disney’s Hulu + Live TV have seen prices jump from previous levels.

YouTube TV increased from $64.99 to $72.99 in March, while Hulu + Live TV with ads increased from $69.99 to $76.99. The ad-free version now costs $89.99, up from $82.99.

Furthermore, the cost of these services now rivals the dreaded cable TV bundles of years past—the very thing streaming aimed to undo.

Consumers cancel streaming plans as prices rise

Consumers are canceling more of their plans to deal with rising costs. According to the latest data from Antenna, US subscribers are canceling streaming services at record rates, with nearly 6% of total subscribers canceling plans in October – the highest rate ever recorded.

Lionsgate’s Starz (LGF-A) saw the highest churn rate among all major streamers at 12.5%, followed by Discovery+ at 9.2%, Max at 8.4% and Apple TV+ at 7.2%. Netflix had the lowest churn rate at just 1.6%.

Separately, new data from Statista says Apple TV+ is expected to lose about $6 billion on its streaming video business in 2024, citing high churn amid its price hikes. This data comes as Apple recently committed to strengthening its sports slate.

To deal with that churn, bundles have increased in popularity.

Although the concept of bundling is not new, more distributors are now partnering with content operators to offer that flexibility, while competitors can also team up.

Content distributors and media companies are partnering on new streaming bundles in hopes of gaining more loyal audiences. (Getty Images) (Chonleti Sangsawang via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, telecom giant Verizon (VZ) announced it would offer a $10 bundle for ad-supported plans of Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max (WBD) streaming services, increasing the price by more than 40%. Will be saved.

Ahead of that announcement, The Wall Street Journal reported that Paramount Global (PARA) and Apple (AAPL) are in early-stage talks to bundle their streaming services at a discount. Paramount declined to comment while Apple did not respond to Yahoo Finance’s request.

“Everyone is trying to come up with some ownership,” Mark Boidman, partner and global head of media at Solomon Partners, told Yahoo Finance about the bundle. “When you can bundle something together at a price that is attractive in the minds of consumers it makes sense.”

Mark Debevoise, who helped launch CBS All Access and now serves as CEO of streaming tech company Brightcove, emphasized the benefits of optionality within the bundle.

,[Streamers] are going to be giving consumers a lot of different options over the next few years,” he told Yahoo Finance Live. “They’re certainly looking at bundling as a way to reduce churn or impact whether That’s how they can retain those customers over the long term.”

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com