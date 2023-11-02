2023 was the year of slow smartphone innovation and disappointing AI gimmicks - Yanko Design

September and October are the two most important months for annual smartphone releases. The window between Q3 and Q4, when holiday season promotion typically peaks before the holiday shopping season, is also when a lot of new smartphones and accessories come out of the woodwork (er, metalwork). come out and come into the hands of consumers.

In October of 2023, we get the iPhone 15 (and its variants), which will compete against Samsung for the S-tier smartphone title belt in 2024, though it’s unclear how things will change once the S24 arrives. The Google Pixel 8 was also released, and the OnePlus Open foldable phone was also released, and those are top of my mind. They also didn’t differ much from their previous counterparts, and in some cases, 2023’s biggest upgrades did more harm than good for their disgruntled users.

Even if you don’t follow phones at all, the entire smartphone industry might seem pretty boring right now. It’s totally boring, isn’t it? I have to say, if the only major possibilities for next year’s biggest refresh are thinner bezels, better battery life, more integrated AI features, and a slightly larger screen — especially when inflation has pushed some of the notable upgrades for 2023 well beyond the $1,000 price mark. I’ll be yawning all the way to the ATM. For the average user, there is no reason to worry right now.

Smartphone industry is shrinking

In the mid-2010s, when I worked in retail (I sold smartphones at department stores for minimum wage) there were a lot of big releases to catch up on. At the time, I viewed the wide range of smartphones as a negative, being a compulsive iPhone owner who didn’t care for the Android or Windows (remember those?) phone things. In that mental state, I wasn’t able to appreciate things like Samsung’s early implementation of NFC, or even the advent of HD OLED displays — years before they appeared in HTC, Samsung, and LG phones. Had iPhone XS with me. Two hands.

Alas, those days are long gone. Neither LG nor HTC make phones these days, and the industry is slowly losing some of its biggest innovators. Sure, we still have Oppo, Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, ASUS, Sony, etc. – and they definitely still come up with new ideas, but none of them are achieving the same momentum on a regular basis these days. Is. It doesn’t help that everything is getting more expensive, and the latest iPhone has somehow become the most cost-effective purchase ever. Experimenting with the competition is no longer as viable, and it is rare to find a balance of affordability and high quality outside of a few established product lines.

For example, Sony’s flagship phone, Sony at retail price. This makes it the most expensive of the three. Still, there is some ray of hope that this will subside over time; We reported the price of the previous model, the Xperia 1 IV, to be a full $200 more in 2022. It’s still not great cost-performance, and unless you want some of the benefits afforded by Sony’s mostly familiar design, the question hangs: why not just buy an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone?

good thought; Not so great execution (yet)

I am not saying that there is no innovation in the smartphone industry. However, I forenoon While talking about some of the big ideas coming out in 2023, I had to stop and go “Hey, that’s a good idea!” They are in their early stages, and while it is reasonable that they may catch on in the future due to their utility, I don’t know if there is a market for them right now.

Take Motorola’s rollable phone concept, for example. This phone design wraps around your wrist like a watch, which makes it seem like it could be an interesting replacement for smartwatches in the future – perhaps, combining the functionality of a smartphone with the portability and ease of access of a smartwatch. It looks clumsy compared to one of those giant wrist-mounted Pip-Boy computers from Fallout, and for a product that’s expected to cost a lot and compete with the iPhone, the clunky look is not a good look. .

And then there’s the OnePlus 11 concept, which features a built-in active CryoFlux liquid cooling system. this is the first time! We liked the idea so much that it landed a spot on our Best of MWC 2023 list, and it’s certainly cool in theory – pun intended – but the question is how the compact cooling system will work to deliver tangible benefits to the end user. Right now, that equates to an average boost of just 3 or 4 frames per second, and that’s not really enough to justify running out and buying a new phone.

Folding phones are a big question mark

Folding and flipping smartphones are in an awkward position right now. Yes, the former doubles up as a tablet while the latter doubles up as a nostalgic reminder of days gone by. The whole category is kind of artificial at this point; Both types of phones are underpowered and more expensive in their own ways, and there isn’t a single great folding or flipping smartphone to lead the pack. At present there is not even an iota of room for innovation in those areas. At least, not until one of them perfects the foldable or flippable phone formula in a cost-effective way. And for that reason, the brand new OnePlus Open (which, uh, doesn’t do that) doesn’t exactly fit into the current market.

Plus, whether you buy a foldable or flippable phone, you’re buying something that’s twice as likely to break. I mean, it’s still a good idea on paper. After all, I wrote my recommendations for the best foldable/flippable smartphones in 2023. My point is that, even though they’re functional and old-fashioned, foldable phones just aren’t that innovative, and there are some widespread flaws Before I call any folding or flipping phone a real game-changer, I need to But needs to be worked on.

Questionable quality control and diminishing returns on Apple’s latest phones

The iPhone 15 Pro is an iterative upgrade, and that’s why it’s not as exciting as some of its previous counterparts. The iPhone’s boldest hat trick this year was its titanium chassis and USB-C charging port, replacing the long-gone Lightning connector (for some). Still, those upgrades only went to the most premium Pro and Pro Max models, and they came with QA issues like sporadic overheating and OLED burn-in, leaving me with the feeling that Apple isn’t going to make a major difference in either the iPhone 15 Pro/ The test failed at some level. Max or iOS17 only.

It wants to boast a fancy display with ray-tracing support, Always On mode, and 2000 nits of peak brightness, but apart from the utility of the latter, these things only work (reliably, for long) under certain circumstances. – That is, when you’re at home and connected to a reliable power source. At that point, who cares about those features if other devices do the same thing better, and if using them ruins your expensive new phone?

Yes, the A17 chip leads the way for better performance overall, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding Apple’s M3 chip that uses the A17’s 3nm process. But this does not equate to innovation. This is just development. And if you didn’t already care about any of this, the iPhone 15 Pro isn’t going to change your mind.

AI features have been highly promoted across the board

The Google Pixel 8, also released in October, relies heavily on advanced AI features to sell itself. Most of the noise around its Tensor G3 chip is literally about generative AI gimmicks, and, while convenient, they don’t really sell the Pixel 8. Consider this: Generative AI is now everywhere and in everything, and it’s beginning to feel like, at worst, a distraction — and at best, a foundational feature that doesn’t work once you forget it’s there. If it is there, it disappears into the background. This is no longer revolutionary, it is simply a part of life, whether good or bad.

Honestly, by this point in 2023, developers integrating generic AI features into every piece of software and hardware is the technological equivalent of the government issuing a stimulus check that drives inflation for virtually everyone after encashment.

Yes, it was exciting and baffling when it first came out – you know, before all the layoffs and resulting strikes in the industries where Generator AI was most immediately affected… before people collectively realized That technology isn’t there yet. Yes, there are other important and non-threatening applications of generative AI, where current technology is succeeding. Image upscaling, frame generation for games, and medical imaging immediately come to mind. But what if I don’t want my phone to become a testing lab for AI technology?

iPhone users are also not completely safe from such a future. Apple is trying to add generative AI features to iOS18 to compete with the Google Pixel, when it doesn’t really need it. And unfortunately, recent Samsung S24 leaks indicate a growing trend of “AI as innovation” in the next generation of Samsung phones as well. The AI-powered Bixby chatbot likely isn’t exemplary of anything other than a lack of innovation; Ultimately I am frustrated, tired and most importantly – bored.

Source: www.yankodesign.com