2023 was the year of AI hype, but don't let them believe it's inevitable – Cryptosaurus

are you tired? I’m tired. It seems like every year we get a new main villain. Last year it was NFTs: apps, Slurp Juice, whatever Square Enix is ​​doing and what have you. this year? Artificial intelligence is here to endanger us all by replacing human creativity with over-processed sludge.

And it all feels the same Mandatory, NFTs felt like a kind of contagion, a fever generated by busy CEOs and shareholders trying to squeeze another penny out of their various franchises. They haven’t been defeated, but as a people we were at least able to scare them to the extent that game companies were far more reticent about them this year.

But the AI ​​is as strong as ever. Governments are using it, big game companies are messing with it, sites using AI-generated content are still being caught, and the brightest minds in the field of AI are taking turns telling us that This would be good for humanity and we are pleading someone to stop it. Before they kill again on a bi-monthly basis. AI looks as inevitable at the end of the year as it did at the beginning.

This year’s finale faced criticism for its use of AI voice acting. (Image credit: Embark Studio)

There are many reasons for this. Where NFTs were a get-rich-quick scheme, a dirty way to make a few thousand dollars off a JPEG, AI is a genuine labor-saving tool, a way to shift the already imbalanced balance of power between owners and workers. There is a way. There’s no doubt that if you’re in the business of spending millions of dollars on games that take over a decade to make it’s quite profitable.

Plus, hey, if your industry completely shut down during the pandemic and is now laying off employees in the hangover, that makes AI even more attractive. You never want to turn off AI at the end of a project. Bad headlines begin!

(Image credit: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Work generated by AI is faster, cheaper and does not depend on humans who have annoying habits like complaining and forming unions. So what if it’s technically worse? A lot of the products I can buy on Amazon are probably lower quality than products you could buy in stores a hundred years ago, but they cost less to make, mass production is faster, and The people who assemble them don’t have difficult, specific skill sets that make them hard to replace and give them a little more influence in negotiations with management. It’s not hard to see why the folks at Purstring went this way with it.

All this together makes AI feel like a foregone conclusion, and means that people – especially workers – who come forward to criticize their replacement by smarter Xerox machines end up being condemned as Luddites. She goes. Who are trying to thwart the forward progress of history in a useless and annoying manner. ,

But look, first of all, the Luddites had a point, so let’s make that clear. You don’t have to look very far into 2023 to realize that this whole “industrial capitalism” thing has come with its fair share of downfall. Second, if we should take one lesson from this year’s Hollywood writers’ strike, it is that nothing about AI should be treated as destiny. Through the organization, writers in Hollywood were able to put guardrails around the use of AI in screenwriting, ensuring – at least for now – that the creative process remains under the direction of people. doing work instead of people Salary For this.

A well-organized and well-unionized sports industry has the power to ensure that the Bobby Koticks of the world do not fall prey to them.

I think the lesson is that we shouldn’t trick the world’s C-suites into thinking that any of their desired changes are inevitable. they are not. They just have the money and marketing power to make it appear so. Like Hollywood, a well-organized and well-unionized games industry has the power to ensure that the Bobby Kotics of the world don’t get carried away and turn all of our favorite things into a single cheap and efficient solution.

(Image credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

My colleague Ted Litchfield called 2022 the year the dam breaks on videogame unions, which makes me think 2023 is the year the empire strikes back. But if we want sports to stay good, I think Hollywood has taught us that we have to make sure that dams break. Because I think AI is pretty cool in an abstract sense, and certainly in a way NFTs and Web 3 never were (I could go right now and type “Sonic the Hedgehog addressing the Council of Nicaea” into Bing. (and I can find four pictures of it, and it’s amazing), I think we can probably all agree that we don’t want to be in charge of the narrative or art direction of the games we love. It is a tool, and the tools are in the hands of the workers, not the owners.

