2023 turkey prices mean you'll want to cook at home this Thanksgiving

Families have many things to consider when choosing to cook a Thanksgiving meal at home or go out to a restaurant. But one of the biggest factors is cost.

Turkey is cheaper this year than it was last November, but data shows overall food costs are still high, especially when it comes to popular holiday side dishes.

“Although inflation is not as extreme as last year, it is still present and grocery store prices are still somewhat volatile,” Bernt Nelson, economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, told USA TODAY in an email.

But before you think this might be a good year to dine out this Thanksgiving, experts also warn that restaurant menu prices are headed even higher.

Here are some things to consider when choosing whether to cook at home or go out this Thanksgiving.

Turkey prices down from last Thanksgiving

Retail prices for turkeys, a holiday staple for many Americans, are falling after the cost of the bird is set to rise in 2022 due to limited production due to rising inflation and rapidly spreading avian influenza. Additionally, economists predict that prices could fall even further as Thanksgiving approaches and businesses attempt to lure customers with special deals.

Per pound prices for turkey are set to increase more than 20% in 2022 compared to last year, according to Wells Fargo’s annual Thanksgiving report.

The rise in prices was partly due to overall inflation, but experts say the main culprit was highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the outbreak that began in January 2022 has infected 7 million turkeys and decimated commercial livestock, reducing supplies for last year’s Thanksgiving.

Overall, average turkey prices reached $1.72 per pound as Thanksgiving approached, Nelson said. As a result, a Farm Bureau survey in 2022 found that a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people cost $64.05, a 20% increase from the previous year’s average of $53.31.

Turkey production surges just in time for the holidays

As avian flu has begun to subside this year, farmers have once again been able to increase production. And luckily for buyers, that means turkeys will be plentiful, with prices dropping just in time for Thanksgiving.

Turkey production reached 432.3 million pounds in July – the month when turkeys must be put on feed to be ready for Thanksgiving. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s September 2023 Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook, this is an increase of 9.7% from the previous year.

According to a USDA report, the average retail cost of frozen turkey poultices last weekend was $1.35 per pound, down about 8% from the same period last year.

But around November 23, prices may go down further.

Supermarkets have plenty of turkeys stocked up after last year’s supply disruptions, which means as Thanksgiving Day approaches, grocers often start offering promotions and discounts for the holiday. This involves selling turkeys at a price below wholesale price.

“Everyone who wants a turkey will be able to get it,” a USDA spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email.

Prices for ingredients in classic side dishes are still up

Turkeys may be available at bargain prices this year, but don’t expect a deal on your favorite sides. This year’s Wells Fargo report found that the cost of ingredients in classic Thanksgiving side dishes has increased over the past year.

The price of Russet potatoes is at an all-time high ($1.17 per pound), with costs up 14% from a year ago.

The price of sweet potatoes increased by 4% within the last year.

Canned green beans are up about 9%.

Canned cranberries increased by 60% (although fresh cranberries would cost 20% less).

The price of canned pumpkin is also increasing by 30%.

And who can forget the wine? Beer and wine are both more expensive this year (5.3% and 1.2% more, respectively).

Eating out is more expensive this year than last year

Despite rising costs, the fact that the main course of Thanksgiving is more affordable means that 2023 could be the year of home cooking. This is in contrast to 2022, when many economists said consumers would actually save money by going to restaurants.

Michael Swanson, an agricultural economist at the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, told USA TODAY that the cost of food away from home has increased at a faster rate (about 6%) than the cost of food at home for a standard grocery trip (2.4%).

Meanwhile, restaurants have had to offer higher wages after the pandemic brought employees back to work, raising menu prices for diners, Swanson said.

“That pampering or that convenience has grown faster than your cost of doing it at home,” Swanson said in a phone interview. “It’s a foot race and this year, restaurants ran much faster than supermarkets.”

Yet because prices for common Thanksgiving side dishes rose last year, Swanson said consumers shouldn’t expect tremendous savings when making homemade feasts.

“It’s really hard to say to people, ‘Hey, it’s going to be cheaper to eat for Thanksgiving this year than it was last year,’” Swanson said. “(The price) of turkey is a good compensation but food in general is no cheaper than it was a year ago.”

Decision: With turkey prices low and grocery stores emphasizing deals, 2023 could be the year of home cooking. But overall, food prices are still high, so those who want to avoid a cluttered kitchen may opt to go out for their meals.

