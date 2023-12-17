December 18, 2023
2023: the year of the weight-loss drug craze


Weight-loss drugs have a shaky history. But this year, a new generation of medications showed surprising promise — and then took the world by storm. Drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro existed as treatments for Type 2 diabetes long before 2023, but doctors found that these treatments were surprisingly effective in helping people shed weight. Amid rumors of celebrity Ozempic parties, demand for the drugs has surged so high manufacturers have struggled to keep pharmacies stocked. Some think the drugs could be a key to fighting obesity and chronic weight gain. Still, some experts warn they are not miracle drugs. 

A booming market for weight loss drugs 

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, which have more than 15 years of history as treatments for diabetes. More recently, the drugs spiked in popularity as doctors discovered their off-label use for weight loss. Semaglutide can be found in diabetes medication Ozempic and its weight loss counterpart Wegovy, both produced by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient of Mounjaro, Eli Lily’s diabetes treatment. Last month, the FDA approved Zepbound, Eli Lily’s new drug for chronic weight management that also employs tirzepatide, per CNN



