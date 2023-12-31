2023: The year of innovation and disruption in technology

Technology in our world is developing at an unprecedented pace.

It’s hard not to be amazed by the incredible inventions that human creativity and ingenuity have produced over the past year.

From conversational AI to robots, flying sports cars to electric flying craft, we have seen some of the most remarkable breakthroughs in history.

As 2023 comes to a close, let’s review some of the most fascinating and impactful technologies that have made this year unforgettable.

1) Artificial Intelligence is changing everything

This year, we saw the emergence of ChatGPIT, Bing, and Bard, three of the most advanced conversational AI systems in the world. These systems – I mean, what can’t they do – not only understand natural language but also generate creative and engaging content and even assist you in your tasks and projects.

ChatGPT and Bing Apps (Curt “CyberGuy” Knutson)

chatgpt

ChatGPT is a powerful natural language generation system developed by the artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI that can create realistic and coherent text on any topic. It can write poems, stories, essays, songs and much more. ChatGPT can chat with you about anything you care about, from sports to politics and philosophy.

bing

Bing is owned and operated by Microsoft, and it uses machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision to provide relevant and personalized results to its users. It also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a variety of services, such as news, images, videos, maps and more.

bard

Bard is an innovative AI content creation system developed by Google that can help you write your creative projects, such as novels, screenplays, blog posts or podcasts. Bard can also give you feedback, tips, and suggestions to improve your writing. Bard can also collaborate with you and other users to create amazing content.

Bard AI Content Creation System (Curt “CyberGuy” Knutson)

People love to use AI chatbots to assist with tasks or answer a question they don’t know the answer to. However, a chatbot can only answer to the best of its ability, and we must also do our part to help it answer our questions as accurately as possible.

2) Rise of the Robots

Now, we can’t talk about 2023 without mentioning robots. We’re talking dog-like robots that can run, jump and perform tricks, security robots that can patrol and detect threats, bartender robots that can mix and serve drinks and massage robots. Which can make you feel relaxed.

dog-like robot

Dog-like robots are incredible machines that can run, jump, climb and even dance with impressive agility and lively movements.

Robot Dog (Boston Dynamics)

While Boston Dynamics’ dogs have been used primarily for research and entertainment purposes, they have also attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies around the world, including the NYPD.

security robot

Security robots are the new guardians of our safety. They are smart, alert and efficient. They can monitor and patrol any area from malls to airports and schools. They can also detect and respond to suspicious activities such as intruders, fires or accidents. They can also communicate with other security robots and human officers to coordinate their actions.

Security Robot (Cobalt Robotics)

According to a report by Forrester Research, the main reason why many office buildings have started using these security robots instead of humans is that it saves a lot of money, about $79,000 per year. Although they can last longer and perform multiple functions, I don’t know that I would trust this machine with any type of weapon in the event of a malfunction.

bartender robot

Bartender robots are the new stars of the hospitality industry. They can mix and serve cocktails into mocktails and are fast and friendly. This is the case with KIME, a humanoid bartending kiosk with the ability to serve a wide range of beverages and snacks around the clock.

KIME Humanoid Bartending Kiosk (McCo)

KIME is capable of serving two beers every six seconds, allowing it to operate 24/7 non-stop. It has the ability to offer up to 12 different products per kiosk and is designed with realistic expressions and activities, adding a touch of personalization to the customer experience.

massage robot

Massage robots are the new experts in wellness. They are gentle, soothing and relaxing. They can massage any part of your body, from your head to your toes. They can also adjust the pressure, speed, and temperature of their touch to suit your needs. They may also play calming music and use aromatherapy or meditation to enhance your experience.

Phil Massage Robot (PhilonLabs)

However, not all massage robots are created equal. Some of them stand out from the rest, like Phil, an AI-powered massage robot that debuted in 2023. It promises a unique massage experience tailored to individual needs and preferences. Its main selling point is that it is designed to live right next to your bed, combining the best of design and functionality.

3) Air taxis, flying sports cars and boats flying over water: changing technologies of transportation

There were some great innovations in transportation too. We saw the world’s first fully autonomous passenger-carrying air taxi receive airworthiness certification. A flying sports car called the Switchblade makes its first flight and the Candela P-12, an electric boat, flies over water.

autonomous air taxis

Autonomous air taxis are the new means of urban mobility. They can get you from one place to another in minutes, avoiding traffic and congestion. They can also take off and land vertically, saving space and time. They can also operate without a pilot, using advanced sensors and algorithms to navigate and avoid obstacles.

China-based Ehang has become the world’s first company to receive airworthiness certification for its fully autonomous, passenger-carrying air taxis. Ehang’s EH216-S air taxis are electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that can carry up to two passengers or 600 pounds of cargo. They are powered by 16 electric rotors and can fly at speeds of up to 80 mph and ranges of up to 18 miles.

flying sports cars

Flying sports cars are the new thrill of personal transportation. They’re sleek, powerful, and versatile. They can travel on the road like a normal car or fly like a plane. They can switch between modes in seconds using retractable wings and propellers.

Flying Switchblade Sports Car (Samson Skye)

One of the most innovative examples of flying sports cars is the invention of the world’s first flying car, the Switchblade, by aircraft manufacturer Samson Skye. It can transform from a three-wheel street-legal roadster to a two-seat aircraft in minutes. It has a retractable wing and tail that fold into the body when driving on the road. It seats two people and has a luggage compartment that can hold two golf bags and/or two overnight bags. Recently, the Switchblade completed its first flight at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

electric flying vehicle

Electric boats are a new way of water transportation. They are eco-friendly, quiet and efficient. They can float on water like a normal boat or fly over the water like a hovercraft.

Electric Flying Boat (Candela)

One of the most innovative examples of electric boats flying over water is the Candela P-12, a Swedish creation that combines speed, efficiency and sustainability. It uses hydrofoils, which are wing-like structures that lift the hull out of the water when the boat reaches a certain speed. This reduces the drag force from the water and allows the boat to consume less energy and travel faster.

drone

2023 was a remarkable year for drone technology. We saw some amazing innovations and applications of drones in various fields.

Different types of drones (Curt “Cyberguy” Knutson)

from one Creepy Chinese Drone From shape-shifting drones inspired by dragons that can swim and fly to delivery drones that can drop off packages with a tethered droid, drones have shown their versatility and potential to change our lives.

Oh, and let’s not forget Creepy Dead Stuffed Bird It can be used as a drone for the military or as a fruit plucking drone that can help farmers. With so many incredible drone innovations and applications in 2023, we can only imagine what the future of drone technology will hold for us.

Kurt’s highlights

As we end 2023, technology is evolving faster and with more profound impacts than ever before. We have seen how artificial intelligence, robots, flying sportscars, taxis and boats are reshaping our reality and creating new possibilities, challenges and opportunities. As we look to the future, we may wonder what else is possible. What technology will we be looking at this time next year?

According to you, what was the best technology that came out in 2023? What new technology do you think will emerge in 2024? Let us know by writing here cyberguy.com/contact

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutson is an award-winning tech journalist with a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better through his contributions to Fox News and Fox Business in the mornings on “Fox & Friends.” Have any technical questions? Receive Kurt’s CyberGuy newsletter, share your voice, story idea or comment on CyberGuy.com.

Source: www.foxnews.com