2023 – The Pourquoi le Prix du Solana (SOL) is set in an Aujourd’hui?

Solana’s Jeton Natif, SOL (SOL), is down 58.6% in more than a year, hitting more than $64 on Nov. 11. Furthermore, the retracement of 11.3% to $54 is enough to motivate investors and provide a momentum signal to acquire a bullish momentum or simplify adjustments in pricing.

To put SOL’s performance into context, you need to compare it to other altcoins of the Premier plan. In a statement released on November 11, Avax (AVX) rose by 17%, Ether (ETH) rose by 1% and BNB (BNB) rose by 2%. Comparaison Soligne si SOL à sous-performe sur le marché plus large de l’altcoin. As a result, an increase of 5.5% is expected on November 13, based on the facts of the macroeconomics of the sectors that are likely to be invested in the market in line with BTC.

Considering the main concurrency in terms of performance and activities in the series

SOL’s price has recently increased by 35%, which suggests that investors have adopted a negative bias rather than a perspective that reflects the nature of the correction. Solana. The main thing is that it is necessary that there are no shortcomings in the thesis of Solana, so that the measures taken in the series of SOL and MARCH are included. The impact of the levy is often overestimated in promoting liquidation by traders, and the role of the tax in swap inversions, or finance, is particularly important.

Les contrats perpetuals, également appelles swaps inverses, component un tax integré qui a general facture touts les huets heures. The positive position of finance means that funds are needed to supplement the leverage, but the opposite is the case so that the seller and the seller need an effect to complement the debt, which is a helpful source for finance. . negative.

Talks de financement sur 7 jour sur les meilleures bourses. Source: CoinGlass

A list of SOLs between Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH was released in September fiscal year, stating that a legal entity would be sought and the impact of the levy would also be increased. So far the capitalization in crypto currency has not increased by 10,5%, according to the 0,4% standard, but 1,400 million dollars have been invested, even more in 2022.

Analyzing the chain of transactions semi-centralizing it, as well as taking into account the risks inherent in transactions, makes it relativity easier, and especially the need for financial decentralization. An illustrative example of the development of an old Saber in 2022, an advanced estimation of a variable decentralization in Solana, showing that a significant portion of the value (TVL) is a manipulation for a double comptage.

Les fournisseurs de données ont depuis améliore leurs services pour evitar une inflation aussi evident des measures. In fact, TVL of Solana reached $535 million, which I think is fair enough, relatively modest in relation to concurrent correlations.

Classement Blockchain TVL and USD. Source: Defillama

To be sure, Solana’s TVL is an avalanche of $614 million, an impressive haul of Solana capitalization of $22.7 million. On the other hand, Polygon has a TVL of $840 million, while MATIC is valued at $8,2 million, which is unequal.

Plus, the accumulation of funds from investors in Solana totaled $660,000, and there was significant demand for a future for SOL. I think there is a symbolic increase several times more, a symbolic increase of 3,7%, which is equivalent to 90 days of magazines, which is equivalent to 65 million dollars.

According to another SOL rule, an acquisition calendar exists between FTX and Alameda Research. A large number of autoris generated sales of $100 million in a week, not 55,75 million SOL in September 2023.

Les donnies nft montrant que solana est l’un des principaux concurrentes

Solon, who played a key role in the march of Non-Fungibles (NFTs), made more than one argument for notables, involving allies at the mission level and maintaining the collection on Ethereum, the main blockchain. Certainly, we have made substantial gains in NFT’s articles and attire with splendor during the marches in Solana.

N rapport: La Chine announced a collection of figures for NFT Possibles, which was a year long in terms of volume.

Volume of Blockchain on NFTs and USD, Sur 7 Magazines. Source: CryptoSlam

The increase in the last phase of transactions in the month of September saw Ethereum generate real income of $7,6, the total volume of NFTs continued to increase as well as payments for more than a week in September. This is due diligence that investors and producers have and take into account all the facts of the transaction. Nanocoins, Solana maintain a significant position in March, the other leaders of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The price of SOL decreased with a discount of 5,5% on November 13, but once again there was no need to activate or demand a cut at the same time, which was used by Levy contrary to the contract. Was. Additionally, I found that investors over-arranged SOLs to trade pairs in order to focus on capitalization. Keep this improvement limited indefinitely.

THIS ARTICLE IS A FINAL INFORMATION GENERATION AND IS THE DESIRE OF ANOTHER PERSON AND IS NOT CONSIDERED IN MAKING A LEGAL DECISION ON AN INVESTMENT. A certain amount of specificity and reflection is needed here to appreciate Cointelegraph’s viewpoint and opinion points.

Source: actualnewsmagazine.com