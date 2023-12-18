December 19, 2023
2023 Student Entrepreneur Impact Awards Winners Announced


business and economy

Syracuse University Libraries’ Blackstone Launchpad (Launchpad) announced the winners of the 2023 Impact Awards competition for social entrepreneurship held last month at Bird Library. Twenty-two student teams from Syracuse and SUNY’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) submitted ideas for a chance to win prizes totaling $16,000, supported by generous donations from supporters of the libraries. This year’s winners are:

  • Emma Lueders (left) and Jenny Bull

    1st place: Moody Mag, Founder Emma Lueders ’24 (College of Visual and Performing Arts) Awarded $5,000 [VPA]) and Jenny Bull ’24 (Martin J. Whitman School of Management). As the first prize winner, Moody Mag will represent the university at the 2024 Hult Prize Summit in Boston.

  • 2nd place: EcoBamboo Living, founders Justin Diaz ’24 (Whitman School) and Keefe Timmins ’25 (SUNY ESF) were awarded a $4,000 award.
  • third place: The $3,000 award went to Continuum, founder Katie Aarons ’24 (School of Information Studies).
  • Runner up: The following were awarded $1,000 each: Marhold Space Systems, founder Frank Marin G’24 (Whitman School); Ta, founder Motolani Oladiton ’25 (College of Arts and Sciences); and Scale Sense, founder Oliver Raycroft ’25 (College of Engineering and Computer Science [ECS]) and Ada Parida ’25 (ECS).
  • Up and coming awards: $250 each was awarded to: Queen’s Wellness Institute, founder Fatim Cisse G’24 (David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics); Dormbank, Founder Maria Brown ’26 (Whitman School); Shelsty, Founder Shelsty Dustinott ’24 (VPA); and GbaAôndo (GBA) Energy, founders MoAde Jagusah ’24 (Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs), Adam Youngs ’26 (Whitman School), Court Watson ’26 (Whitman School), Nicole Mazzeo ’25 (Maxwell School) and Semirat (Bushrah) Balogun G’24 (School of Information Studies).

Source: news.syr.edu

