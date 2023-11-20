2023 sees major progress towards global polio eradication

Health workers vaccinate a child at a community hall in Songal Gadap, Karachi, Pakistan. on 03 , [+] August 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Rotary International) © Rotary International

Ready for some good news in 2023? Well, efforts to control the polio virus and stop its spread are going very well. As such, as of November 14, 2023, there were only 11 confirmed cases of wild type 1 poliovirus infection worldwide.

Yes, you heard right, only eleven cases – five in Pakistan and six in Afghanistan. Compare this to 176 confirmed cases in 2019 and 140 cases in 2020. The total number of polio cases worldwide has decreased by more than 99.9% since approximately 350,000 cases were reported each year in 1979. In fact, global polio eradication efforts are going so well that it may soon be possible to achieve the term “e-rad” with eradication meaning getting rid of the virus completely. Yes, it’s amazing what can be achieved when people follow science and truly work together for the betterment of humanity.

Science and creative collaboration have been central to the efforts of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). Governments around the world lead the GPEI with six major partners: the World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. and Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Carol Pandak, Ed.D., director of PolioPlus, Rotary International’s global effort to eradicate polio. described how far the world has come since Rotary International first became involved in polio control efforts in 1979 and helped create the GPEI in 1988: “Rotary conducted its first oral polio vaccine campaign in the Philippines in 1979 and then Launched similar efforts in six other countries. The Polio Plus program began in 1985 with the goal of raising $120 million for polio control and eradication. Since then the original funding numbers have increased significantly and Rotary has continued to support polio efforts. Rotary International has also mobilized more than 1.4 million volunteer members from more than 46,000 Rotary and Rotaract clubs in more than 200 countries to help polio eradication efforts.

Polio vaccines have been central to polio control and eradication efforts. Over the past 35 years of GPEI, nearly three billion children have been administered oral polio vaccine (OPV). This means that more than 20 million people who could have been paralyzed by polio did not actually suffer that fate. So, consider the big-time impact of polio vaccines and GPEI.

A look at the forest shows how far eradication efforts have progressed. Type 1 is now the only wild type of poliovirus still circulating anywhere in the world. The GPEI had already declared Type 2 to be eliminated in India in September 2015 with a confirmed case in 1999 and Type 3 to be eliminated in October 2019 with the final identification of that variant in November 2012. However, the days of Type 2 now appear to be numbered. Cases have recently been reported in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Not only this. According to Pandak and Steven Lauvarier, UNICEF’s global director of polio eradication, the type 1 wild type is divided into two distinct geographical areas, eastern Afghanistan in Jalabad province and northwestern Pakistan in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Five of the six World Health Organization (WHO) regions, home to more than 90% of the world’s population, remain completely free of wild poliovirus. “We will not set a deadline of the end of this year to eliminate all wild polioviruses,” Louverrier indicated. But we will probably stop them by the end of next year.”

Health workers and volunteers participate in a door-to-door polio vaccination campaign in Kaduna, Nigeria, on 13 April 2019.

Now, eliminating all wild-type polioviruses would not mean that all polioviruses would be eliminated from the Earth right away. GPEI will still have to contend with vaccine-derived polioviruses. These are polioviruses that have mutated from the strain that was part of the original OPV. OPV contains live, weakened forms of poliovirus that can reproduce inside your intestines for a short period of time. These reproducing viruses can trigger an immune response in your gastrointestinal tract resulting in the formation of antibodies there. The problem is that these viruses can sometimes mutate and become strong enough to infect others and cause polio. And when a person who has such viruses in his or her intestines passes stool, any unvaccinated person can potentially contract the mutated virus if they come in contact with that stool. That’s why once polio is adequately controlled in an area, control efforts in that area shift to the use of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), which is injected rather than swallowed, rather than using OPV. .

“More than 350 cases of vaccine-derived polio have been reported in four geographic regions: northern Nigeria, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, southern Somalia and northern Yemen,” Louverrier said. “These are areas that have been forgotten or are going through conflict and insecurity,” he said. Health systems are not working there. “The vaccination rate is extremely low.” Of course, eradication efforts have not been easy. As Louverrier explained, “A lot of effort has been put into community engagement. We have to work in a very delicate environment, a complex political environment. “This includes working in very difficult conditions where frontline workers are threatened and killed.”

Those spreading anti-vaccination and anti-science misinformation and disinformation certainly haven’t helped. Pandak gave an example of “someone is making up.” [fake] A video of people falling unconscious after polio drops has surfaced in northwestern Pakistan, causing panic. Due to this, a clinic was burnt to ashes.” He further said, “The campaign has been stalled for several months. “Efforts were then made to find community influencers who were trusted by the communities to counter the negative messages.”

Polio eradication efforts have not been limited to vaccination alone. These include efforts to improve sanitation, hygiene and health care systems, as well as efforts to reduce poverty. Controlling and eliminating any type of infectious disease requires a systems approach, which not only boosts immune defenses against the pathogen but also changes the environmental and social systems that contribute to its spread. Can. Thus, the benefits of polio control efforts may extend far beyond their original polio-focused intent. And that’s what happens when you follow science and actually work together for the betterment of humanity.