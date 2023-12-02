2023 Oscars revenue to increase with TV ratings, Film Academy financial details show

New financial statements show that this year not only saw an increase in TV ratings for the Academy Awards on ABC, but it also provided more revenue for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Revenue from the Academy Awards and “related activities” is expected to grow to $143.5 million in fiscal year 2023 (ending June 30), according to financial statements filed Friday with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. This is up from $137.1 million in fiscal year 2022.

This year’s Oscars telecast attracted nearly 20 million viewers when all was said and done, up double digits from 2022.

The Academy’s deal with Disney’s ABC and Buena Vista International (which handles international sales) is built around a fixed license fee as well as sales or usage-based royalties (which will benefit from improved ratings and ad sales), Which is a possible source of surge. Income.

The TV deals with both ABC and Buena Vista run through 2028.

The financial details also include details of the Academy Museum, which opened to the public in late 2021. According to the documents, the museum is projected to generate revenue of $18 million in fiscal year 2023, down from $23.6 million in 2022. Be high, even though they are facing down. Museum development and operating expenditures were $80.6 million in 2023, down from $93 million in 2022.

The Film Academy’s other expenses were mostly in line with the previous year.

Total revenues and gifts were $230 million in FY 2023, down from $288 million the prior year, primarily due to lower donations of cash and non-cash assets, offset by higher investment returns.

The Academy had total net assets of $856.7 million at the end of the financial year, up from $844.5 million a year earlier, with its investments seeing a $37 million increase due to the strong performance of the stock market.

Source: www.bing.com