2023 One Million Black Women Group Is In Session!

By atiya jordan

With the One Million Black Women Cohort, Goldman Sachs is empowering Black women sole owners to gain the keys to a prosperous future.

With the One Million Black Women Cohort, Goldman Sachs is empowering Black women sole owners to gain the keys to a powerful and prosperous future. The Class of 2023 is in session!

According to the global financial services company, investing in Black women is “one of the fastest ways to accelerate change and effectively address the racial wealth gap.”

Thanks to partnerships with Black women-led organizations and other partners, Goldman Sachs’s One Million Black Women has committed $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic support to this ambitious cause.

In addition to capital, the initiative also aims to address the dual disproportionate gender and racial biases that black women have faced for generations. Goldman Sachs emphasizes that their investments are “based on the stories, voices and experiences of Black women.”

“Black women face many obstacles, barriers, and roadblocks when starting, growing, and scaling their businesses,” wrote Dr. Artika Tyner, founder of Planting People Growing Justice. monitor, According to Goldman Sachs research into “Black Womenomics”, only 0.5% of single Black women own their own businesses. This rate is 24 times lower than that of single white men. Goldman Sachs supports business opportunities through its One Million Black Women program. Changing the direction of Black women-owned businesses by creating pathways to success.

As members of the group, business owners will experience a 10-week online business education program, in-person learning and strategic mentorship at Goldman Sachs in New York City. They will also receive a $2,000 stipend to help them along the way and access to a resourceful network.

A look at four Black women-owned businesses currently in the 2023 One Million Black Women cohort based in Minnesota.

kobi company

Self-care is a total draw for this candle company. Founded in 2020 by 17-year-old Kobi Gregory, she and her mom invite you to join the crew and cherish small moments of luxury and self-care, no matter where you are. From bath bombs, bath salts and sprays to hand-poured candles; Fill your environment with intoxicating fragrances. want more? Candles are also paired with musical playlists.

nosh posh

Nosh Posh envisions healthy convenience with an innovative product range of snack boxes exclusively sourced from BIPOC and women vendors. From improving supply chains to rethinking daily operations, the team at Nosh Posh delivers snacks straight to your door or office, and their fresh food vending machines provide on-demand access to whatever snack you want.

Planting trees to provide justice to people

Readers are leaders, planting trees to bring justice to the people. It is important for the organization to end the prison pipeline by promoting literacy and diversity in books. Founder and teacher Artika Tyner is passionate about sowing the seeds of social change and building a world of inclusive leaders. Through “Leaders are Readers” and author read-aloud programs, PPGJ encourages and empowers Black children to find joy in reading.

Revering Law Office

Attorney Calandra Revering has led the Revering Law Offices for more than two decades. She represents clients in criminal defense, family law, civil and family mediation and neutral workplace employment investigations. The team strives to achieve justice and equality, advocate for fair policies, and represent juvenile defendants on a pro bono basis.

Applications of one million black women are currently closed. Stay updated on next year’s details.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com