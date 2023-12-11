2023 NFL Week 14 winners and losers: Bills’ playoff hopes, Browns’ Joe Flacco back in business

The latest wave of NFL action promises plenty of entertainment. The Rams and Ravens went to overtime, where a walk-off punt return helped put a special teams in good position for a playoff race. Joe Flacco threw three touchdowns to further his rapidly growing Browns legacy. And this time the bears didn’t just stop with the lions; They beat him outright.

Which coaches, players and teams deserve our greatest praise or criticism? Here are the top winners and losers from Week 14:

Winner: Bills’ playoff hopes

We keep writing off the Buffalo Bills, and hey, given their roller-coaster crunch-time resume, their boom-or-bust gunslinger at quarterback and their totally unpredictable defense, that’s an easy thing to do. But when the matter came against the heads of all the teams, he stepped forward, which made Patrick Mahomes angry to an extent that is not seen often. In a year where Kansas City is clearly vulnerable (or at least lacking the weapons needed to keep Mahomes on MVP pace), Sean McDermott’s team isn’t finished yet.

Loser: Kevin O’Connell’s Perfect Offense

To some extent this year, O’Connell looked like a real candidate to challenge for Coach of the Year honors. But the Joshua Dobbs magic is now completely gone, as shown by the QB’s setback after three and a half scoreless quarters against the Raiders. What’s worse, newly filled Nick Mullens’ lineup is severely hampered, with Alexander Mattison, Brian O’Neill, Dalton Risner and, most importantly, star receiver Justin Jefferson all banged up on Sunday. At least Brian Flores’ defense remains overrated.

Winner: Joe Flacco Revenge Tour

Who exactly is Flacco proving wrong? For months everyone kept telling him he was too old, too useless, too old to even deserve a backup job! And especially the Jets, who refused to realign despite being in desperate need of quarterback help all year. At 38 years old, he already clearly looks like the Browns’ best QB of 2023, fresh off a three-touchdown outing in the win over the Jaguars. Coach Kevin Stefanski has crowned him the starter for the remainder of the year. Imagine a playoff matchup with his old team, the Ravens!

Loser: Panthers’ future

Honestly, it’s been rough all season, but man, even on a day when Derek Carr – broken ribs and all – tried his best to be even more incompetent than ailing rookie Bryce Young, Carolina only had six. Could collect 3.8 more points. Yards per game. Unlike last year, the transfer of the interim coach has not brought any momentum here. Young faced a tough challenge against New Orleans’ experienced defense, but once again his struggles were more evident than expected. How and when will reinforcements arrive?

Winner: Justin Fields’ importance on and off the field

Fields seems to have been written off as the Bears’ long-term QB at least twice this year, but now he has led them to two straight upset wins over rivals in the playoff picture. Has he become perfect? No, but given the continued lack of support from his supporting cast, it’s pretty clear that he hasn’t lost the “it” factor from a physical standpoint. What’s more, he showed a veteran-level of leadership in Sunday’s big “W” win over Detroit when asked if he was concerned about the Bears drafting his successor.

Loser: Inevitable NFC South Playoff Game

No matter who wins the games between the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints, does anyone really win? Tampa Bay is back on “top” of the division after Baker Mayfield defeated Desmond Ridder on Sunday, which means that, this time, the Bucs will host the Cowboys in the Wild Card game for the second consecutive season. It’s an indictment on the entire South, who gets points for carelessness — Mayfield and Ridder both had moments late in the game — but never register as a real threat.

Look, no one is saying that the Jets have suddenly unleashed a new version of Wilson after beating the injury-plagued Texans. But this kid had a week off, at one point reportedly so uncertain about returning to the QB1 role that New York inexplicably refused to surrender it to him while he faltered 3-6 in place of Aaron Rodgers. I went. And yet, after all the play, he looked somewhat comfortable against Demeco Ryans’s “D,” 300 yards (!) and multiple scores (!). Are playoff hopes back?!

