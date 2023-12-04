Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the leading cryptocurrency, surpassed $42,000 on Monday, hitting its highest level in the year and appears to be overcoming the recent scandals that have had a huge impact on the digital asset .

Investor sentiment has become more optimistic in recent weeks, sending the value of digital tokens and shares of crypto companies climbing. Proponents are particularly interested in the ability for regulators to approve crypto exchange-traded funds, giving investors greater exposure to digital assets without the full risk of direct ownership. The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to consider the applications next month.

So far this year, Bitcoin has surged more than 150%, leading other tokens and players along with it. Ethereum, the next-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is up more than 80%.

The region’s publicly traded companies are also benefiting. Coinbase (COIN), which gained significantly during the busy trading days of the Covid lockdown, is now enjoying another moment in the sun. The platform’s stock price has increased more than fourfold since the beginning of the year. And Marathon (MARA), the digital asset company that mines cryptocurrencies, has more than tripled its stock price year to date.

Marcus Thielen, head of research at DeFiResearch.com, recently told Yahoo Finance Live that ETF approval could push the price of Bitcoin closer to $60,000 as investors move some of their funds into the crypto. Since institutional investors allocate hundreds of billions of dollars to ETFs, moving even a small percentage of those funds would yield meaningful gains, he said.

“There are about US$120 billion in precious metals ETFs in the US – i.e. in gold and silver – and if you move 10-20% of that and move them into Bitcoin you have something like this $25 billion inflows,” Thielen said.

He said, the belief that the Fed has completed its interest rate tightening campaign is becoming increasingly popular on Wall Street, and pent-up demand is also driving the crypto rally.

Crypto’s year-end rally also highlights what industry leaders say is the sector abandoning its troubled past. Last month, Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, pleaded guilty to federal money-laundering charges and resigned as CEO. The petition comes on the heels of the high-profile sentencing of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Last month, a Manhattan federal jury found Bankman-Fried guilty of defrauding her customers, investors and lenders, marking a dramatic fall for the 31-year-old entrepreneur. But as he presided over the largest crypto collapse in history, his conviction took on a deeper meaning, given what critics saw as the industry’s propensity for scams and illegal activity.

While Bankman-Fried faces even more legal battles, markets are already moving ahead.

