2023 hurricane season: a recap

By Brianna Newport

Hurricane season for the Atlantic and Pacific oceans officially ended last week, ending the six-month period when hurricanes are most likely to form.

Each year, before hurricane season begins on June 1, Direct Relief collects large quantities of emergency medical supplies and collaborates with national health care and emergency response authorities in countries located in hurricane-prone areas.

Ahead of the 2023 hurricane season, Direct Relief strategically delivered emergency medical supplies to every Southeastern and Gulf Coast state in the United States, from Virginia to Texas, as well as multiple locations throughout the Caribbean and Central America.

These hurricane preparedness packs include the most needed medical supplies during and after a disaster, including trauma supplies, wound care supplies, and antibiotics. Additionally, they also include medicines for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory problems, psychological issues and gastrointestinal problems.

This season, Direct Relief responded to health needs that arose after three major hurricanes, Hurricane Hillary, Hurricane Idalia, and Hurricane Otis. Direct Relief is currently continuing its response to these storms.

hurricane hilary

Hurricane Hillary formed off the west coast of Mexico on August 16 and quickly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane. It later weakened into a tropical storm before reaching Baja California. It was the first tropical storm to enter California since 1997. It continued to cause flooding as it moved across the southwestern United States and eventually spread over the Rocky Mountains.

Direct Relief took proactive steps prior to Hurricane Hillary’s arrival by communicating with state and local organizations in Mexico to identify potential medical needs. Prior to the hurricane, Direct Relief supplied 18 field medic packs to the state of Baja, California to equip first responders with medical essentials for triage care outside the clinic walls.

Following the hurricane, Direct Relief sent additional medical assistance to the state of Baja California Sur, including ten emergency medical backpacks and an emergency health kit containing essential medicines and supplies commonly requested after disasters.

These supplies were sent to Fundación Astra in Baja California Sur, a non-profit organization that provides acute and preventive health services to vulnerable populations such as mothers and children, at-risk youth, injured and chronically ill people, and older adults .

Direct Relief was founded in 2014 as a civil association in Mexico and has been an authorized donor since 2015. It is the only humanitarian wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals in Mexico that is fully compliant with COFEPRIS regulations. This means that Direct Relief can receive and process donated goods, and is well-positioned to respond to both immediate public health needs and long-term healthcare needs in disadvantaged communities.

Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia began as a tropical depression in the Caribbean and eventually made landfall on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, specifically Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area, on August 30. It was the first major hurricane on record to hit this part of the Big Bend. , and it caused significant damage to trees and structures in several counties. The storm produced winds of up to 125 mph and storm surges of seven to 12 feet.

In preparation for Hurricane Idalia, Direct Relief deployed 14 hurricane preparedness modules throughout Florida. Each module contained enough medical supplies to treat 100 patients for a variety of conditions such as trauma injuries and chronic diseases for a period of 72 hours. The caches were strategically placed in secure locations near sensitive areas, seven of which were located in the path of Hurricane Idalia.

Following the hurricane, Direct Relief coordinated with the Florida Association of Community Health Centers and the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to provide over a ton of requested medications and medical supplies, including insulin, wound care items, vitamins and antibiotics. These associations network health care facilities throughout Florida.

In North Miami, Mercy mobile clinic provides care amid chaos

One organization that provided critical care after the hurricane was North Miami Beach Medical Center. The center has been providing on-site medical assistance to victims of disasters since 2004 through its mobile health unit, which was purchased with the help of Direct Relief. When Hurricane Idalia struck their community in August, the center immediately sprang into action, providing health services inside the shelter to the injured and those who had lost their medicines and medical supplies in the storm.

People living in the shelter reported a range of medical needs, including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and Parkinson’s disease. There were also injured people, including people experiencing homelessness, older adults and young children, who were treated. Two members of the medical team also visited people living in damaged houses to help them and encourage them to come to shelters.

During the storm, some people with behavioral health problems could not access the treatment they needed. The Mercy Mobile team provided prescriptions and arranged for medications to be delivered to the shelter.

In the following days, clinic staff treated about 150 patients.

hurricane otis

Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane – the most powerful hurricane to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast in recorded history – hit Acapulco, Mexico on October 25, 2023, killing dozens and leaving many still missing.

Property damage from the storm is also widespread. Otis damaged 80% of the hotel infrastructure and 96% of the businesses in that city, which is mostly dependent on tourism. More than a month after the storm, business owners and employees are still clearing debris and debris from the streets.

Direct Relief and FedEx collaborated to pre-prepare three emergency health kits in Chilpancingo Guerrero, Mexico, ahead of Hurricane Otis. Additionally, Direct Relief provided 53 field medic packs, which contained medical essentials, to health providers on the ground outside the clinic walls to provide care.

Following the storm, Direct Relief immediately pledged $200,000 to support medical care providers on the ground. The organization also sent additional supplies to assist first responders in search and rescue operations and to help health professionals after the storm.

Groups receiving support from Direct Relief included Medical Impact, which was awarded $25,000 of emergency operating funds. The group sent 12 doctors to Acapulco to provide medical assistance to the affected area. Medical providers were equipped with field medic packs and an emergency health kit from Direct Relief, which included essential medical supplies commonly requested during disaster situations.

During the first week of November, Direct Relief coordinated the delivery of 20,000 liters of diesel to power backup generators at the General Hospital of Acapulco. The hospital was running out of fuel and needed a generator to continue operating. To help prevent the spread of the disease, Direct Relief also distributed 100,000 units of hand sanitizer to the regional health ministry. These units were then distributed to the affected communities. Direct Relief continues to receive requests and assess needs, and more donations are coming in.

Source: www.directrelief.org