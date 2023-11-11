2023 Golden Joystick Awards: ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ wins GOTY, 6 more awards

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ was a big winner in London on November 10. Larian Studio

The 41st Golden Joystick Awards announced their winners last night (November 10) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. baldur’s gate 3 Final game of the year and throwing in another six gongs for good measure.

After nearly five million public votes were cast, Larian Studios came out on top, taking home the coveted GOTY title as well as awards for Best Game Community, Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, PC Game of the Year, and Studio of the Year, While Neil Newbon -Who played Asterion? baldur’s gate 3-Won the Best Supporting Actor Award.

I may be late to the party, but alan wake 2 received the prestigious Critics’ Choice Award, while Geometric Interactive won the Breakthrough Award for Spectacular cocoonHowever the game missed out on Best Indie Game – which received praise sea ​​of ​​stars,

There were some big hitters who failed to make a big splash. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It only won one of its seven nominations—surprisingly, for Nintendo Game of the Year—and the story was much the same. Starfield, which won gold in the Xbox-only category. cross-platform game resident Evil 4 won PlayStation Game of the Year; final fantasy xvi Was the only exclusive on the shortlist. Diablo IVDespite being excellent, went home with nothing – testament to a field full of smash hits in 2023.

Sports acting legend Troy Baker was on hand to host the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards. Golden Joystick Award

Full List of 2023 Golden Joystick Awards Winners

Best Story: baldur’s gate 3

Runner up: The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Paranoramasite: The Seven Mysteries of Honzo, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Still Playing Award: no man’s sky

Runner up: Genshin Impact, The Sims 4, Fortnite, Naraka: Bladepoint, GTA Online, Warframe, Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, Dota 2, Call of Duty

Best Visual Design: baldur’s gate 3

Runner up: Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, Viewfinder, Lies of P, Street Fighter 6

Studio of the Year: Larian Studios

Runner up: Digital Eclipse, Nintendo EPD, Mimi Games, Remedy Entertainment, CD Projekt Red

Best game expansion: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Runner up: Power Wash Simulator DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers

“Alan Wake 2,” a late-comer to awards season, didn’t go home empty-handed. Remedy Entertainment

Best VR Games: Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Runner up: C-Smash VRS, Synapse, Vertigo 2 VR, F1 23 VR, The Light Brigade

Best Indie Games: sea ​​of ​​stars

Runner up: Dave the Diver, Pizza Tower, Dredge, Cocoon, Viewfinder

Best Multiplayer Games: mortal kombat 1

Runner up: Exoprimal, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Remnant II, We Were Here Expedition: The Friendship

Best Audio: final fantasy xvi

Runner up: Stray Gods, Hi-Fi Rush, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Starfield, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Trailer: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty-Official cinematic trailer

Runner up: alan wake 2-The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-Official Trailer #3, baby steps-Trailer revealed, mortal kombat 1-Official It’s in Our Blood Trailer, dave diver-Official release month and praise trailer

Streamers’ Choice: valiant

Best Sports Community: baldur’s gate 3

Runner up: Final Fantasy XIV, Warframe, Deep Rock Galactic, Dreams, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation VR2

Runner up: Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset, Alienware 34 AW3423DWF, CRKD Nitro Deck, ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96, Samsung 990 PRO

Breakthrough Award: cocoon /geometric interactive

Critics’ Choice Award: alan wake 2

Best Lead Actor: Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

Runner up: Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (marvel’s spider man 2), Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivors), Ilka Wiley as Alan Wake and Matthew Porretta (alan wake 2), Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales (marvel’s spider man 2), Elise Chappell as Kathy Johansson (get us to mars), Melanie Liburd as Saga Andersson (alan wake 2,

Ben Starr won Best Lead Performer for his role as Clive Rossfield in ‘Final Fantasy XVI’. Golden Joystick Award

Best Supporting Actor: Neil Newbon as Asterion (baldur’s gate 3,

Runner up: Laura Bailey as Mary Jane (marvel’s spider man 2), Cissy Jones as Andreja (Starfield), Amelia Tyler as the narrator (baldur’s gate 3), Ralph Ineson as Sidolphus Telamon (final fantasy xvi), Patricia Somerset as Princess Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), Idris Elba as Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty,

Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Runner up: Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered, Octopath Traveler II, Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year: baldur’s gate 3

Runner up: Diablo IV, Dave the Diver, Touchia, System Shock, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Xbox Game of the Year: Starfield

Runner up: Mantras of Sennar, Hi-Fi Rush, Planet of Lana, Dead Space, Pentiment

PlayStation Game of the Year: resident Evil 4

Runner up: Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6, Humanity, Armored Corps VI: Fires of Rubicon, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Most Wanted Games: final fantasy vii rebirth

Runner up: Death Stranding 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Tekken 8, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Hades II, Fable, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Everywhere, Frostpunk 2, Ark 2, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, Persona 3 Reload, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Pacific Drive, Black Myth: Wukong, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Larian Studios accepted Ultimate Game of the Year, the biggest award of the night. Golden Joystick Award

Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3

Runner up: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4, Cocoon, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, Forza Motorsport, Armored Core VI Fires of the Rubicon , Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Street Fighter 6, Metroid Prime Remastered, Hi-Fi Rush, Lords of the Fallen, Dead Space, Sea of ​​Stars