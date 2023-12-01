2023 edition of Untitled art fair to focus on digital innovation and inclusivity in the art world | artnet news

The critically acclaimed and visitor-beloved Untitled Art Fair returns to Miami Beach next week, running from December 6-10, featuring 160 exhibitors and nearly 600 artists representing 38 countries, making it its largest and Creates the most diverse versions. With such an extensive roster, there are plenty of opportunities to discover.

“I would love for visitors to the 12th edition of Untitled Art, Miami Beach to know how much our curatorial programming this year focuses on gender inclusivity and digital innovations,” says Clara Andrade Pereira, Director of Development and Curatorial Affairs. “What can be seen in all aspects of the fair – from exhibitor presentations to awards, partners and exhibits.”

Performance art will have a prominent place at the fair with ten live performances, highlighting Untitled Art’s commitment to fostering and promoting non-commercial genres and multidisciplinary art practices.

And those traveling from New York will get a taste of home through the project series New York Performance Now! Pereira commented, “Presented by the NYC-based, artist-driven initiative 99Canal, this series is curated by Kyla Gordon to highlight issues related to trans rights, group dynamics, and inter-species relations.” Despite the emphasis on showcasing in the northeastern city, Miami will still be the main focus. “The Miami-based arts community is also a key priority in the fair’s mission – supporting the local environment in which we operate. This year, we have created programming in Spanish as an acknowledgment of Miami’s strong Latin American community and geographic location. Whitney Museum of American Art curator Marcela Guerrero, new to the Untitled Art Ambassador Committee, and longtime exhibitor Henrique Faria will lead these conversations.

Recently, the fair revealed its two overarching themes, “Gender Equality in the Arts” and “Curating in the Digital Age”. The thread of these themes promises to be found throughout the fair, with an emphasis on a dynamic range of programming including special projects, The Untitled Art Podcast panel discussions and a full slate of performances. “I am thrilled to see such great coordination from my colleagues,” Perera said.

The themes were inspired by shortcomings observed in the art world, despite the art world declaring itself to be “ahead of the curve” in terms of gender equality and digital innovation. By looking at these two issues through a lens that serves the arts community first and foremost, the fair has developed a comprehensive approach to addressing these inequities.

“Using these themes as a framework worked really well in demonstrating our mission of increasing our audience’s access to contemporary art and providing a curatorial lens for exploring underrepresented voices, places, and narratives Is. Specifically for our 2023 edition, nearly 60 percent of exhibiting artists and 35 percent of exhibitors identify as female or non-binary and over 35 percent of artists and 20 percent of exhibitors are BIPOC, Latin American, and Asian.

Pereira added, “Through an expanded partnership with Vortic, the leading digital exhibition platform and official digital partner of Untitled Art, we provided our exhibitors the opportunity to create a virtual extension of their presence in Miami. We believe these hybrid virtual and physical opportunities represent important next steps for our industry, providing increased accessibility, more diverse and international presentations, and the ability to reach broader audiences while providing more sustainable options. And what better opportunity to sow these seeds for change on such an international stage than Miami Art Week!”

Untitled Art Miami Beach 2023 runs from Wednesday, December 6 through Sunday, December 10.

Source: news.artnet.com