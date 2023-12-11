2023 Dishui Lake Emerging Finance Conference begins: Lin-Gang Equity Cluster launched

Key financial players gathered at the Emerging Finance Summit to strategize on enhancing financial strength.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On December 8, 2023, the Dishui Lake Emerging Finance Conference opened at Lingang Center in Shanghai. Chen Jinshan, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Committee of the CPC, secretary of the Party Working Committee, and director of the Management Committee of Lin-Gang Special Region attended the event.

In October, China’s Central Financial Action Conference outlined an agenda to establish the nation as a financial superpower, focusing on financial solutions that are technologically advanced, environmentally friendly, inclusive, retirement The plans are supportive and fully digital, while emphasizing increased openness. President Xi Jinping, during his visit to Shanghai, underlined the city’s central role, as ordered by the Central Committee, in rapidly transforming the city into a center of innovation in commerce, finance, trade, shipping and technology. In response, Shanghai is enhancing its financial institutions and infrastructure and advocating for greater financial transparency. The initiative includes efforts to stress test the Lin-Gang region, expand the regulatory and governance framework, and raise standards for cross-border trade and investment.

Lin-Gang Special Zone has added added significance to the Dishui Lake Emerging Finance Conference by serving as the host. The conference seeks to leverage the region’s leading financial models and establish a more practical and effective platform for cooperation within the emerging financial sector, enhancing Shanghai’s international status as a financial center and furthering the country’s financial objectives. Is.

The conference included a grand opening, a gathering of industry luminaries for an engaging keynote address, three engaging panel discussions, a series of seminars and a thematic exhibition showcasing emerging trends in the finance sector at Lin-Gang. Emphasizing international reach, diversity, professionalism, practicality and impact, the event’s 50 sessions served as a platform for engaging dialogue between financial institutions, special economic zones and the private sector.

At the opening ceremony, the Lin-Gang Special Area Equity Investment Cluster was officially launched. Guided by the municipal government and the Party Committee, Lin-Gang focuses on supporting the real economy, emphasizing technological innovation and advancing industries. This sector targets investments in small, promising startups, offering funding at various development stages. Fundraising, investment, management and exit policies are set for further optimization, aiming to attract more investment firms to Shanghai and drive Lin-Gang’s long-term development.

At the conference, Yuan Guohua, deputy secretary of the CPC Working Committee of Lin-gang Special Region, secretary of the CPC Committee and chairman of Lingang Group, presented “The Perspective and Tasks of Emerging Finance in Lin-gang to Promote China’s Financial Power”. Did it. ” Initiative. Lingang Emerging Finance Development Report Unveiled.

The keynote session featured six distinguished experts and academic leaders, including Eric Bergolf, Chief Economist of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and John Lipsky, former Vice President of the International Monetary Fund. The session highlighted their collective expertise and insights in economics.

To build a financial powerhouse and promote advanced financial development, the Lin-Gang Special Area is prioritizing comprehensive reforms and greater transparency through the creation of a platform for communication and exchange focused on emerging financial sectors. Collaborating with financial services, banks, brokerages and insurers, it plans to organize a series of resource-sharing programs. It aims to pursue structural reforms on the financial supply side and develop a modern financial ecosystem. Its main objective is to establish Dishui Lake Financial Bay as a catalyst for financial openness and innovation. It is expected that this initiative will make a significant contribution to Shanghai’s reputation as an international financial center and the comprehensive development of the Lin-Gang Special Zone, further enhancing the concept of “Dishui Lake, Global Financial Bay”.

