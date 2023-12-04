After Thanksgiving, the box office is extremely slow in early December, but Beyoncé’s “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” beat the odds.

Advertisement

Beyoncé ruled the box office this weekend.

His concert film, Renaissance: A Movie by BeyoncéIt opened in first place with $21 million (€19.3 million) in North American ticket sales, according to AMC Theaters estimates on Sunday (December 3).

Not taking into account inflation, this is the first time in 20 years (since the 2003 Tom Cruise action film) that a film has made more than $20 million this weekend the last warrior,

Beyoncé wrote, directed and produced renaissancefocused on tour for himgrammy-winning albums, It opened in 2,539 theaters in the US and Canada, as well as in 94 international territories, where it grossed $6.4 million (€5.8 million) from 2,621 theaters.

“On behalf of AMC Theaters Distribution and the entire theater industry, we thank Beyoncé for bringing this incredible film directly to our fans,” Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president of worldwide programming for AMC Theatres, said in a statement. “To see it resonate with fans and film critics over the weekend, something that many in the industry typically ignore, is a testament to his immense talent not just as an artiste, but as a producer and director.”

Although renaissance Didn’t even come close to matching the $92.8 million (€85.3 million) debut Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour In October, this is still a pretty good start for a concert film.

no one expected renaissance to match eras tour, which is ending its theatrical run soon with over $250 million (€230 million) globally. Prior to Swift, the biggest concert film debut (held by Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber for the 2008 and 2011 films) had not surpassed an unadjusted gross of $32 million.

The 39-city, 56-show “Renaissance” tour, which began in Stockholm, Sweden in May and ended in Kansas City, Missouri in the fall, grossed over $500 million (€460 million) and received over 2.7 million Attracted musicians.

Swift’s ongoing “Eras Tour” with 151 dates is expected to gross approximately $1.4 billion (approximately €1.28 billion).

Both Beyoncé and Swift chose to partner with AMC Theaters to distribute their films, as opposed to traditional studios. Both the superstars have been supporting each other and making great appearances at each other’s premieres. Both had previously released films on Netflix (miss americana And homecoming) and are reported to have received at least 50% of ticket sales.

Movie tickets for the show were more expensive than average, according to data firm EntIntelligence, about $23.32 compared to Swift’s $20.78.

Concert film has become the unexpected trend of the autumn season… Click Here To know more and check Our List of the Greatest Concert Movies You can already see it at home.

Source