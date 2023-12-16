2023 Broadcom is now among the 10 largest US companies after a big gain in stock.

Published: Dec 15, 2023, 5:21 pm ET

Nvidia Corp has topped the list of the most valuable US companies this year, climbing eight places from the end of last year to fifth place with a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.

But other chip companies have seen their positions grow even more. According to Dow Jones Markets data, Broadcom Inc. Look at AVGO, which has climbed 16 places over the course of 2023 and broke into the top 10 for the first time on Friday. At Friday’s close, Broadcom bought Visa Inc. It took the 10th position with a valuation of $527.7 billion, leaving behind V.

Of course, Broadcom got some help along the way. The company acquired VMware in late November and its market capitalization increased by nearly $50 billion at the end of the transaction, according to FactSet data.

But Broadcom’s rise also reflects how chip stocks have shined this year amid the artificial-intelligence craze. Broadcom’s stock has doubled so far in 2023.

Mizuho Desk-based analyst Jordan Klein expects “orders for networking silicon for AI clusters to accelerate” in the second half of 2024, as capital-spending investments in AI for calendar year 2025 Ethernet back-end high-speed May it bring a big year. Relationship.

“Broadcom, as the arms dealer for all networking OEMs, is the major winner in that investment cycle,” wrote Klein, who is associated with Mizuho’s sales team, not its research arm.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD has also performed well in the charts, climbing 48 places to 30th in terms of market cap so far in 2023. AMD was valued at $223.9 billion as of Friday’s close.

“We see AMD well-positioned to capture incremental share of the highly profitable $100 billion-plus accelerator market as we continue to make progress in servers. [central processing units] against the existing [Intel]“BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya wrote in a recent upgrade.

Source: www.marketwatch.com