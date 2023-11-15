2023 Best Mid-Size Airports in America

The 2023 airport rankings are based on 30 measurements that cover the journey from ticket purchase to takeoff and landing. The Journal evaluated each of America’s 50 busiest airports based on the number of passengers boarding flights in 2022. The assessment used data from government agencies and surveys conducted by Dynata of passengers flying from each airport within the past two years. From September to October, among other sources. The top 20 largest airports are ranked separately from the next 30 largest airports.

For this year’s rankings, the Reliability Score and the Revised Convenience and Value Score make up half of each airport’s overall score. In previous years, the ranking has included an overall satisfaction rating for each airport. This year, the Journal launched a survey about specific airport amenities, taking into account travelers’ opinions on the quality, prices, availability and range of options at each airport’s various amenities. Neither airport tied in the overall ranking; The relationships displayed in the table are due to rounding.

Reliability

As in previous years, the WSJ rankings place the greatest emphasis on the 10 factors related to airport reliability. Each factor accounts for 5% of the airport’s total score.

Arrival on time: Percentage of flights arriving at the gate less than 15 minutes after the scheduled arrival time. Based on Bureau of Transportation Statistics data from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Departure on time: Percentage of flights that departed the gate less than 15 minutes after the scheduled departure time. Based on BTS data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Average Arrival Delay: How slow the delayed arrival was in minutes on average. Based on BTS data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Average departure delay: How much, in minutes, those delayed departures were delayed on average. Based on BTS data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Flight Cancellation Percentage: Percentage of flights canceled between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, based on BTS data.

Average taxi-in: "Are we there yet?" The time between landing and arrival at the gate, measured in minutes. Based on BTS data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Average taxi-out: That "will we ever leave?" The time between leaving the gate and taking off, in minutes. Based on BTS data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Security Checkpoint Wait Time: Percentage of passengers waiting less than 30 minutes in standard Transportation Security Administration lines, from TSA data from September 1, 2022, to August 30, 2023.

Flight delays due to major security issues: Not to be confused with normal security wait, this metric measures the number of security issues that caused flights to be halted. They include the evacuation of a terminal or concourse, a security breach that required a flight to be reboarded or a malfunction in screening equipment that caused lines to be longer than usual. Based on BTS data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

luggage claim: Weighted average of survey responses about the quality and convenience of baggage claim at each airport.

Convenience and value

Convenience and value scores focus on everything that happens at the airport. Each factor accounts for 2.5% of the airport’s total score.

In some survey-based measures, the differences between the top and bottom performers of the category were minimal, meaning that differences in ranking positions for individual components may appear larger than the underlying survey data suggest.

Average household rent: Ticket price data averaged over the most recent four quarters ending in the first quarter of 2023, adjusted for inflation from the BTS. 12 months of data were used to calculate fluctuations in ticket prices this year.

Market share of leading airlines: A measure of competition at an airport, which affects ticket prices. The lower the percentage, as defined by BTS data from July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023, the higher the score in the ranking.

UberX fares from convention center to airport: We scheduled a one-way trip from each city's major convention center to the airport at 9 a.m. local time on October 11. The convention center serves as a proxy for the city center. For Newark, we used the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Nonstop Destination: Nonstop flights reduce travel time, so airports with higher numbers score better. This also includes international destinations. Data provided by Sirium.

Airport Layout: How easy is it to navigate an airport, while racing against the clock to find a gate? Based on airport goers' views on the quality of each airport's layout, according to our survey.

On-Site Parking: Airport parking is a time-saving luxury, but it can be expensive. How good is the airport parking infrastructure? Based on airport goers' views on the quality, price and availability of on-site parking through survey data, as well as the cost of the airport's cheapest on-site parking option, collected from airport websites.

car rental: Getting from the airport to your final destination sometimes requires a set of wheels, but navigating airport car-rental options can be a headache. How do car rentals compare at each airport? Based on airport goers' views on the quality, price and availability of car rentals at each airport through our survey and the cost of renting a large sedan from Hertz to the airport for November 10 to November 12, 2023.

Taxi/Ride-Share: At the end of the trip, is it easy to find the right area for ground transportation? Based on travelers' views on the quality and availability of taxi and ride-share options at each airport, according to our survey.

Bathroom: The only thing worse than an unclean bathroom is missing bathroom stalls. Based on travelers' views on the quality and availability of bathrooms at each airport, according to our survey.

Lounge: What is the state of the lounge landscape for those with access to airport clubs? Based on our survey, airport-goers' views on the quality, price, availability and range of lounge options at each airport.

WiFi: An airport may advertise free Wi-Fi, but how well does it actually work? Based on travelers' views on the quality and availability of Wi-Fi at each airport, according to our survey. The Wi-Fi score was combined with the outlet score in the table, but was counted separately in the rankings.

Outlet: Malfunctioning electronics can hinder travel. According to our survey, based on travelers' views on the quality and availability of electrical outlets at each airport. The outlet score was combined with the Wi-Fi score in the display, but was counted separately in the rankings.

Restaurant: How does the food stack up at each airport? Based on travelers' views on the quality, availability, price and range of options of restaurants at each airport, according to our survey. Restaurant scores were combined with bar scores in the table, but were counted separately in the rankings.

bars: Which airport serves the best drinks? Based on travelers' views on the quality, availability, price and range of options at the bars at each airport, according to our survey. In performance the bar score was combined with the restaurant score, but was counted separately in the ranking.

shopping: From last-minute souvenirs to luxury items, what kind of pre-flight shopping is available? Based on our survey, airport goers' views on the quality, price and range of shopping options at each airport.

Water Filling Station: It's important to stay hydrated while flying. Based on travelers' views on the quality and availability of water fountains or places to refill water bottles, according to our survey.

Facilities for parents and children: Flying with small children can be a challenge for parents. Which airports offer the best facilities for travelers with children? Based on travelers' opinions about the quality and availability of designated areas for parents and children, according to our survey.

Airport Announcements: Changing gates can add additional stress to the journey—even more so if the announcement is difficult to hear. According to our survey, based on passengers' opinion on the clarity of airport announcements. Airport announcement scores were combined with airport staff scores in the table, but were counted separately in the ranking.

Airport staff: Since everyone is rushing around at airports, interacting with staff members can be the difference between a pleasant trip and an unpleasant one. According to our survey, based on passengers' opinions about their interactions with staff members at the airport. Airport staff scores were combined with announcements in the table, but were counted separately in the rankings.

Seats at the gate: Does the airport have enough seats for passengers at the gate before take-off? Based on travelers' opinions about the quality and availability of seats at each airport gate, according to our survey.

For questions or comments on the methodology, contact Kevin McAllister at [email protected]

Source: www.wsj.com