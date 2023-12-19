2023 advertising agency holiday cards based on artificial intelligence

Agencies have many ways to wish their employees, clients, and communities a happy holiday season. From kind donations to humorous cards and inventive ways of giving, agencies everywhere put their unique stamps on the holidays.

Adweek has collected some of these efforts, which range from humorous to heartwarming and everything in between. Of course, artificial intelligence is on everyone’s minds, as it was last year, so some shops decided to address the big elephant in the room with their own AI efforts. From all of us at Adweek, we wish everyone happy and blessed holidays.

charitable donation

Zulu Alpha Kilo: “Dan Dodgers”

Most people on the streets avoid charity campaigners. Zulu Alpha Kilo made it worthwhile for passersby to stop by, and gave them enough money to speak with a preacher. The purpose of giving the exercise was to let people know that kindness always pays off, and the touching video demonstrates this well. The video ends by saying that the Toronto-based agency, on behalf of its clients, partners and friends, made a generous donation to City Harvest in New York, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.

Havas Chicago: “Charity Show”

Havas Chicago’s charity display at its headquarters. havas chicago

Havas Chicago partners with nonprofit The Night Ministry to support underprivileged Chicagoans. At first glance, the display mimics a traditional holiday shopping showcase, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a harsh reality, that more than 68,000 people are homeless in the Windy City. The campaign invites everyone to make a gift that helps the city’s most vulnerable neighbors access vital resources. This display is located in the lobby of Havas Chicago at 36 E. Grand Avenue.

PMG: “can-structure”

PMG holds an annual “Can-Structures” competition in the offices where teams are challenged to bring donated canned goods and build something with them before bringing them to the organizations. Dallas built a replica of Globe Life Park, London built Big Ben and Fort Worth built a museum.

Real Chemistry: “Hope”

HopeFall helps people through their cancer journey. real chemistry

Cancer touches everyone, and agency Real Chemistry is using AI-inspired technology for a holiday activation, “Hopefall: A Unique View of the Sound of Hope.” Inspired by the symbolism behind a patient ringing the Bell of Hope, the Real Chemistry team created a way to immortalize this moment forever by using Cymatics to create “SoundFlex” where users can listen to inspirational messages of hope and a Can leave anecdotes about your journey as a patient. Or a caregiver.

Food Groups: “Celebrate Your Eyes”

Feast your eyes on this AI-generated sweater. food group

“Feast Your Eyes” is a holiday sweater generator created from prompts given by users to “knit” a sweater based on their food tastes. In the spirit of holiday giving, the food group will donate 10 meals to Feeding America for every sweater collected, with a goal of donating 50,000 meals this month.

Terry and Sandy: “12 Days of Vaccination”

Terry and Sandy see the right to safe, legal abortion as a vital aspect of women’s freedom and empowerment, so this year, the agency’s holiday message is dedicated to the men of the world, because they have the power to influence our reproductive rights. have power. A simple piece. The agency partnered with the Oz House of Music on the project, and it donated the holidays to Planned Parenthood.

AI for the holidays

Team One: “Unkringmas”

Although holiday caroling is a seasonal tradition, not every voice is suitable for playing the tune at pitch. Agency Team One has the solution. “Uncringmas” is an AI harmonizer that allows users of all singing abilities to drop a pitch-perfect holiday song of their own. It was made in partnership with production studio PXP.

M Booth: “Holiday Cardi”

M Booth’s Holiday Sweater Generator. m booth

M Booth creates “Holiday Cardi” personalized digital holiday sweaters. Powered by AI, guests fill out personalized prompts about food, drinks and animals to receive a uniquely designed sweater that reflects each user’s seasonal favorite. Additionally, M Booth is taking advantage of the real-life warmth that holiday sweaters bring by donating to New York Cares to fund warm sweaters and coats for New Yorkers.

AKQA: “Fixmas”

AKQA celebrated the renovation with Fixmas.Gift, an eco-conscious AI-powered, do-it-yourself assistant called Fixi, a one-stop solution for all things repair. The site hosts a range of guides and inspiration to empower people to extend the life of their belongings or purchase pre-owned items that need a little love and care. AI Repair Bot is powered by iFixit and OpenAI.

Kettle: “moss”

Kettle developed an AI program to help its employees give gifts.Kettle

Kettle, which is part of the Code & Theory network, decided to add AI to its holiday gift exchange. Instead of a traditional white elephant gift exchange, Kettle’s experience design team leveraged AI to give everyone a gift of their choice. Their design took the shape of Kai – a gift-obsessed, neo-futuristic mouse that uses input given by each employee.

Barrett Hoffer: “Real Human Connections”

Barrett Hoffer used AI to imagine his holiday cards and things went a little wrong. barrett hoffer

AI may be a powerful tool, but it is far from replacing good people. Barrett Hoffer’s card shows Midjourney’s failed attempt to mimic agency partners, and reminds us that humans still reign supreme this holiday season.

Coin PR: “(AI Holiday Tale)”

New Jersey agency Coyne PR created a film with a person acting as an AI prompt while agency executives attempt to input the appropriate terms for each employee. The agency calls it combining the magic of human creativity with the wonders of AI.

spreading holiday cheer

Brownstein: “Holiday Spirits”

Holiday Spirit Recipe by Brownstein.Brownstein

Philadelphia agency Brownstein is offering fun cocktail recipes with an advertising twist. Learn how to create everything from the original Mad Men to Under the Influencer and FPO. Find the recipe here.

Crowley’s Web: “Happy Holidays”

Crowley Webb’s holiday billboard in Buffalo. crawly web

Buffalo, NY, agency Crawley Webb is getting residents talking for the third year in a row through its annual holiday “HolidayAI” billboard, which is appropriately based on this year’s biggest trend. The billboard can be seen on Interstate 190 in Buffalo before Smith Street.

Heart: “Arrival”

Agency Heart wants people to share how they really feel about advertising on an “Ad Vent.” This new spin on the advent calendar inspires the agency to count down to the holiday break by sharing ad vents on Instagram every weekday until December 22. Anyone can submit via DM on Heart’s social channels.

Zambezi: “Holiday Gift Guide”

Zambezi’s Gift Guide is an online shoppable destination. Zambezi

Indie agency Zambezi helped promote the brands it works with by sending out a holiday gift guide that’s easily clickable and shoppable. Gift options range from tailor-made golf products to Atlantis Bahamas reservations, Jinx Jerky, Solo Stoves, Traeger Grills and more. Each item was carefully selected to represent the quality and exclusivity of Zambezi’s customers.

CharlieUniformTango: “Slay Ride”

Dallas production house CharlieUniformTango created a Christmas video featuring an all-female band and directing talent. The video is a nod to the 1990s music video genre and the film Jawbreaker, a twisted tale of cruel high-school girls. All dialogues in the video are taken from Jawbreaker.

MP&F: Holiday Film

Nashville agency MP&F created a video that shows Santa learning new skills in his offseason at an agency and trying to adapt his unique skills to a non-Christmas environment.

TrailerFarm: Retro Gaming Cards

As a company that works with clients in the gaming industry, TrailerFarm wanted to create a fun card combining their love of retro games and Christmas jumpers. The studio began by designing a physical card, which was animated by its in-house motion graphics team. The short film features Santa making his way to deliver a festive message and fighting a boss snowman in the process.

