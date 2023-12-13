2023: A year of layoffs for the secondary mortgage market

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s shaping up to be a brutal year for the housing market, marked by rising rates, steep home prices, scarce inventory and anemic mortgage originations compared to the boom years of 2020 and 2021. Is marked with.

It has also been a brutal year for the secondary market that generates liquidity for mortgage lenders as a substantial decline in mortgage originations, liquidity challenges and interest rate volatility have impacted the entire loan business as well as in the private-label and agency securitization channels. Has caused havoc.

“The market gradually deteriorated in early July 2022 and again throughout 2023, federal Reserve raising rates and a lack of liquidity in the banking sector,” said John Twohig, head of whole-lending trading. raymond james Full Loan Desk and President Raymond James Mortgage Company “With first-lien mortgages… trading volume is below peak levels of 2021 and 2022.

“This is primarily due to rapid changes in rates, which are causing loans to trade at fairly steep discounts, and not due to credit performance. This is driven entirely by interest rate risk, and it is also driven by the lack of liquidity and loss of deposits in the banking system. [a major purchaser of whole loans and mortgage-backed securities in the past],

Interest rate and liquidity challenges also negatively impacted the agency (fannie maI, freddie mac And ginny mae) mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market in 2023.

A recent report from a real estate investment firm Amherst Group The combined net issuance of agency MBS is forecast to be $250 billion for 2023, compared to $530 billion last year. These figures reflect a substantial decline in new- and existing-home sales and refinancing as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary-tightening policy caused interest rates to exceed 7% over this period.

By comparison, the agency’s net MBS issuance in 2021, when interest rates were half what they are today, came to $870 billion, according to Amherst. Net issuance in MBS represents new securities issued less the decline in outstanding securities due to principal payment or prepayment.

The wide spread in the agency MBS market has added to the troubles, with the spread between the 30-year fixed mortgage and the benchmark 10-year Treasury at around 2.9 percentage points in early December, while historically the spread has been 1 to 2 percentage points. Was between. score. That widening spread has squeezed margins on agency MBS, with a 6% coupon due in year 2023, for example, down from about 10 points above par at the end of last year’s first quarter, down by a percentage point. Trading is being done on a fraction.

Amherst Chairman and CEO Sean Dobson said the shrinking margins in the agency MBS sector are the result of an oversupply of paper and investors drawing significantly on balance sheets to absorb the loans. He said that until last year, a major buyer of agency MBS was the Federal Reserve, which is now allowing MBS to add up to $35 billion to its balance sheet every month.

The agency is acting as a sort of governor of the Fed and other investors in the MBS market by keeping rates low, preventing them from falling too much. As origination volume increases, and related MBS issuance increases, the supply of MBS for sale in the market increases – creating downward pressure on prices, assuming buyer demand remains suppressed. .

Andrew Rhodes, Senior Director and Head of Trading mortgage capital tradingsaid that a loan originator is trying to guess where their end investor will buy the loan, “so whether it’s the whole loan or a securitization, they’re trying to figure out exactly what that price is going to be.” Is.”

“Then the Independent Mortgage Bank (IMB) can issue loans up to that level because that’s how they’re actually managing that margin,” he said. “And if all of a sudden, your investor that you thought was going to spend 103 or 104 [for that loan or MBS] Now at 102, it’s a big hit for the original quantity that you thought would be priced a point or two higher.

Dobson said that at the end of 2023, the securitization market “is still structurally weak because the general sponsor [investor] Aadhaar is absent.”

“Some of them are gone forever, and some of them will have to basically rebuild capacity,” he said. “…This is somewhat speculative, but rates should be low, and very high [new MBS] As supply gets created due to refinancing activity, the market is going to have a really tough time with this.

“…So, now the question is what new level does it get [MBS] General sponsor when to clear [investors, such as the Fed] are offline, and that new level is an excess return that is now 50 basis points higher than corporate bonds.

Amherst estimates that in 2023, the withdrawal of the Federal Reserve as well as the banking sector from the agency MBS market will result in a combined $425 billion of additional MBS that will need to be absorbed by other investors, such as money managers and investors. foreign investors.

“I think the Fed will not sell MBS, but is willing to let the portfolio lapse even if they start cutting rates,” said Richard Koss, chief research officer at a mortgage-data analytics firm. Reversion.

“The central bank has expressed interest in reducing its role in the mortgage market and will cut rates further if needed rather than slow down the process of reducing its holding of MBS,” Koss said.

In addition to the Fed’s reduced role in the MBS market, the banking industry and other investors have also pulled back from MBS purchases in light of financial pressures resulting from rising rates, as well as regulators’ plans to strengthen bank capital-reserves. Rule.

“The problem is…the standard of impartiality [MBS] The price was determined when the GSE [government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie and Freddie] could buy [MBS]When banks could run larger balance sheets, when REITs [real estate investment trusts] could run large balance sheets, and when the regional banking system was not [impaired]” Dobson said.

In the past year, several large banks have collapsed – among them Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank And Signature Bank,

“I think there are a total of seven or eight banks that have gone out of warehouse lending this year, [such as Comerica and First Third Bank],” said Charlie Clark, senior vice president and mortgage warehouse finance executive. everbank (formerly known as TIAA Bank, The unit does warehouse and MSR lending “and really anything that relates to IMB lending [independent mortgage banks]“According to Clark.

According to one, the top 15 warehouse lenders had extended nearly $80 billion in warehouse line commitments by the end of the third quarter of this year, representing about 80% of the market. inside mortgage finance Report.

“We were not part of it, but there were definitely funding and liquidity issues [for banks this year]“Not just liquidity issues in general, but the cost of funding at the margin,” he said. “So, not only were deposits hard to find, but they are also expensive.

“And if you look at something like warehouse loan [to IMBs], the spread is very tight. If you are a bank that has liquidity and funding problems, what are you going to cut? You’re going to cut to the lower spread, right?”

It’s a similar story for the private-label residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market.

An annual forecast report by Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) estimates that RMBS issuances will generate approximately $52 billion in revenue in 2023, approximately 50% less than in 2022 and $10 billion less than KBRA’s original estimate for the year issued in November 2022. KBRA covers prime, nonprime, credit-risk transfer transactions and. Second-lien offering in your RMBS analysis.

,[Reduced] Mortgage volumes and continued spread volatility in a rising rate environment contributed to a decline in meaningful issuance [in 2023]“KBRA’s recent forecast report said.

Ben Hunsaker, portfolio manager focused on securitized loans Beach Point Capital ManagementSaid that for real growth in the housing market, there needs to be higher securitization volumes as well as a substantial increase in mortgage originations, “and that doesn’t seem highly likely right now.”

“In the case where the Fed cuts [the benchmark rate by] 250 basis points, I’m not sure it’s necessarily a scenario where housing volume is very good and housing prices are strong because that would probably be quite correlated with a really weak consumer or some recession-type outcome, “They said. “And then you have to spread wide [due to increased risk]Which means the value of creating and securing those hostages is disrupted again.

If there was one bright spot in the secondary market in 2023, it was the mortgage-servicing rights (MSR) sector, which outperformed in a rising rate environment as mortgage prepayments slowed to much lower levels and parked Returns also increase due to escrow deposits. – Both of these help in increasing the value of MSR. According to Chief Growth Officer Tom Piercey, trading volume in the MSR sector is on track to exceed $1.1 trillion in 2022, up from just over $1.1 trillion in 2023. Incenter Capital Advisors(First Incenter Mortgage Advisors,

“For 2022 [on MSR trading volume], my number was about 1.1 trillion, and I expect 2023 to be a little bit higher than that,” Piercey said. “However, I think so [trading volume] The front-end was loaded in the first six to seven months of the year… but we continue to see capital commitments to invest in MSRs from both your traditional bank, and non-bank service providers, as well as MSR investors .

“And so, I’m still quite confident about where we are today, as we anticipate MSR’s ability to absorb capital and the market.”

