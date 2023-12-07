2020 Bull Market Buyers now control 16% of supply

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained a new generation of “hodlers” over the past three years as stubborn investors have refused to sell.

Data from the popular HODL Waves metric shows that people who bought Bitcoin in late 2020 are still sitting on their coins.

The price of BTC must be “high enough” for hodlers to sell.

Bitcoin’s group of long-term investors, also known as long-term holders (LTH), are in no mood to reduce their risk despite a 2023 bullish run.

HODL Waves, which groups the BTC supply since each coin’s last move, shows considerable growth in a particular age band over the past year.

In the two to three years since the bear market bottomed in late 2022, illiquid coins have significantly increased their presence in the overall supply. Last December, the group’s share in supply was around 8%, whereas now, its share is more than 15%.

In other words, currently, those who purchased BTC between December 2020 and December 2021 have largely resisted the urge to take profits.

Realized Cap HODL waves, which reflect the relative weighted value of groups of coins, also show the largest gains in percentage of total realized cap coming from 2-3 year old coins.

BTC/USD is still up 165% year-to-date, as confirmed by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, making the resiliency of hodlers no mean feat.

Philip Swift, creator of the statistics resource Look Into Bitcoin, who hosts HODL Waves, often comments on the LTH phenomenon as experienced investors become more entrenched in their positions over time.

“The Bitcoin 1yr HODL wave has hardly subsided so far,” he said. Predicted Last month about another group of hodlers on X (formerly Twitter).

“Long-term Bitcoiners will not sell their coins until we go much higher.”

bookies on the back foot

The group that is the opposite of LTH – short-term holders (STH) or speculators – have increased profit-taking over the past week.

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin crossing $40,000 triggered a rapid selling response from these institutions, which sold $4.5 billion of BTC in a matter of days.

This had little impact on spot markets, in an environment where LTH controlled more supply than ever before.

According to data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, that figure stood at 14.92 million BTC as of December 6 – slightly below the all-time high of 14.95 million, or 76.3% of the supply, seen on November 28.

