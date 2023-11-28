2019 FX Outlook: Surviving the climb and hoping for a safe landing

Correctly second-guessing the Trump policy agenda may have paid off handsomely over the past two years.

Trump’s relatively quiet first year in office (2017) brought stories of global recovery and saw a slight decline in the dollar. The second year of Trump’s presidency has seen Washington wade into the fight over trade untouched by January’s $1.5 trillion fiscal stimulus. This reinforced perceptions of a synchronized global recovery and a weak dollar.

Hats off to the US administration for timing the protectionist card. As the (current) US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, says: ‘It’s a good time to be aggressive on trade.’

What about 2019? As always, there is a range of scenarios, but we doubt that fresh US fiscal stimulus in 2019 will be big enough to prevent the US economy from slowing to growth rates closer to 2%. Despite widespread acceptance of the need for infrastructure spending, we doubt that Democrats will want to support a stimulus that Republicans could take advantage of in the 2020 presidential election. In other words, policy stagnation makes it more likely that US growth will slow.

When it comes to trade, we know the president’s executive powers are broad. Trump’s NAFTA 2.0 may be difficult to pass due to Democratic control of the House, but there is bipartisan support for a more aggressive stance against China. Democrats acknowledge that the Strategic Economic Dialogue established under the Obama White House failed to deliver results. And if China joined the WTO on improbably good terms, then in 2001 George W. Did this under Bush’s supervision.

Our baseline assumes that existing US tariffs against China will remain in place through 2019 and will be broadened/strengthened, such that, by the end of 2019, China’s entire exports to the US will be subject to tariffs. Other scenarios are also possible. Please see our trading team’s assessment of the 2019 environment on page 50.

Source: think.ing.com