breadcrumb trail link

The bizarre excesses of the cryptocurrency market are back

Author of the article:

Bloomberg News

olga kharif

Published Nov 23, 2023 • 3 min read

Bitcoin-themed chocolates at an event in Singapore in 2022. Photo by Edwin Kuo/Bloomberg

article content

Earlier this month, an image of a pet rock sold for more than US$200,000 on the non-fungible token marketplace.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization of a cryptocurrency called Pepe – a meme coin based on a cartoon frog – doubled in just a few weeks. And even the price of the FTT token, which was created by the FTX Trading Limited exchange and currently has no real utility, has tripled in the past month on hopes that Sam Bankman-Fried’s company will be among the dead. Will be one of. Will come back from.

Advertisement 2

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

This content is reserved for subscribers only

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada from one account.

Get exclusive access to the Vancouver Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Subscribe to unlock more articles

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada from one account.

Get exclusive access to the Vancouver Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Register to unlock more articles

Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience.

Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

article content

article content

Everywhere you look, there are signs that the bizarre excesses of the cryptocurrency market – and the fear of losing them – are making an unexpected comeback. Just as hopes of imminent approval of a spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded fund boosted the oldest and largest cryptocurrency, the hype has lifted other boats too, even those considered the least seaworthy. goes. Even boats.

This latest surge in digital junk comes after a nearly two-year cryptocurrency winter, where the value of thousands of questionable projects dropped to almost zero – to the delight of critics and even some industry insiders. Aggressive actions by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have led to some cryptocurrency coins being declared illegal and some promoters away from the market. It now appears that the cleanup was only temporary.

“As prices rise, investors on the sidelines think they need to get in,” said Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University. “Many people will violate the No. 1 rule of investing: understand what you’re investing in. Many people will also violate the No. 2 rule by putting their money in different bets on the same token.”

sunrise

Start your day with a summary of BC-focused news and opinion.

By signing up you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Thanks for signing up!

A welcome email is about to arrive. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder.

The next issue of Sunrise will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem signing you up. Please try again

article content

Advertisement 3

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Social media is once again filled with posts promoting meme coins. One of them is called Memecoin, which was created earlier this year and has soared in value this month. Its brief white paper, where disclaimers take up as much space as explanation, notes that the token has “no function, no utility and no intrinsic value, including generating no financial returns, profits, interest or dividends.” Has the ability to do.” There are no promises or expectations.”

“There’s a new theme of customers looking for ways to make money for nothing,” said Corey Clipston, chief executive of Bitcoin service provider Electric Solidus Inc. (trading as SWAN), who is interested in the theme in non-Bitcoin crypto. Is.” , “I guarantee there will be another hype cycle for alt coins, and more people will suffer.”

I guarantee there will be another hype cycle for alt coins, and more people will suffer corey clipston

Still images of rocks linked to the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains are again selling for attractive prices. Bitcoin Rock #75 recently sold for approximately three Bitcoins or approximately US$112,900. This collection, like many others, is held by a small group of people. And like most NFT collections, the rocks aren’t very liquid.

Meanwhile, several projects are halting NFT land sales – effectively selling NFTs of assets inside digital areas of games – even though many participants in pre-gen projects have been burned.

Advertisement 4

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

“It is important to note the current environment which can be described as a mini bull market,” said Sarah Gheorghelas, analyst at DrapRadar UAB. “This environment has fueled a new wave of excitement and speculative investment in the NFT sector, which can sometimes drive up the prices of projects that might otherwise have limited long-term value.”

TG Casino, which focuses on offering anonymous cryptocurrency gambling on Telegram, has raised over US$2 million in a token pre-sale, which includes selling NFTs to high rollers. Over the past few years, people’s investments have been lost and destroyed in many token sales.

Amidst the blind rush to the latest hot token, some buyers have become aware of what is known as a fraud, or scam, in which the coin’s creators are defrauding liquidity. In the third quarter, rug-pulling accounted for 65.1 percent of all types of attacks on cryptocurrencies, according to blockchain security auditor Hacken.io.

Related Stories

Canadian Changpeng Zhao’s sudden collapse Binance CEO pleads guilty, agrees to pay $50 million fine Wall Street eyes US$100B crypto potential due to Bitcoin ETF hype

“Optimists see crypto thawing out winter and even sprouting green shoots,” said Aaron Brown, a cryptocurrency investor writing for Bloomberg Opinion. “If this is indeed the early crypto spring, the good new ideas should steal the attention from the crap. If not, the junk should slide back into oblivion.”

bloomberg.com

article content

Share this article on your social networks

Source: vancouversun.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech