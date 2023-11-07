Once forgotten in British military archives, 200-year-old love letters have finally come into the light of day, thanks to a Cambridge University professor.

They never reached the people they were destined for: letters written to French sailors during the Seven Years’ War between France and Great Britain in the 18th century have finally been opened, providing intimate and historical evidence.

Initially considered documents of no military interest, these 104 letters were eventually transferred to the British National Archives, where they remained forgotten in a box until they attracted the attention of Renaud Morrieux, professor of history at the University of Cambridge. Did.

“I asked to consult this box just out of curiosity”, said the arriver. Their findings were published later Tuesday in the academic journal, Annales Histoire Sciences Sociales.

“I realized I was the first person to read these extremely personal messages”, grouped into three stacks and held together by ribbon.

“Their recipients were not so lucky and it was very touching”, he said, adding that these letters contained “universal human experiences”.

An insight into 17th century women’s expressions of love

Written primarily by women, they testify to the experience of wives, mothers, and fiancées during the war, forced to run households alone and make decisions in the absence of their men.

Renaud Moriex identified each of the 181 members of the frigate Galatea, a quarter of whom were the recipients of these letters, and also conducted genealogical research on the sailors and letter writers.

In 1758 alone, one third of France’s sailors were captured by the British. Over the entire duration of the Seven Years’ War, won by a coalition led by Great Britain and Prussia, 65,000 people were detained by the British.

Many died of disease and malnutrition, while others were eventually released.

During this period, letters were the only way their families could attempt to contact them.

“These letters are about universal human experiences, they are not unique to France or the 18th century,” Professor Morrieux said.

“They illustrate how we all face life’s major challenges. When we are separated from our loved ones due to events beyond our control, such as a pandemic or war, we have to work out how to stay in touch , how to reassure, take care of people and how to keep the passion alive,” said the historian.

“Today we have Zoom and WhatsApp. In the 18th century people only had letters but what they used to write feels very familiar.”

love from beyond the grave

A letter from an officer’s wife, a letter from a mother who was repeatedly reproaching her son for not writing to her… These letters were confiscated by the Royal Navy during the war that followed between 1756 and 1763. Meanwhile, the British were pitted against the French. Colonial property.

Marie Dubosc wrote to her husband in 1758, “I could spend the night writing to you… I am your ever faithful wife. Good evening, my dear friend. It is now midnight. I think my It’s time to rest.” Louis Chamberlain, first lieutenant of the French battleship Galatea, captured by the British.

Louis never received the letter and his wife died the following year, almost certainly before he could be released by the British.

In another message dated 27 January 1758, the mother of the young sailor Nicolas Quesnel of Normandy blamed her for his lack of communication.

“I think of you more than you think of me… In any case, I wish you a New Year full of God’s blessings,” Marguerite, 61, wrote in a letter, presumably to someone else. I wish you all the best.”

He said, “I think I am on the grave side, I have been ill for three weeks. Give my best wishes to Varin (the ship’s mate), it is only his wife who gives me news about you.”

But Galaty, which had departed from Bordeaux for Quebec, was captured in the Atlantic and taken to Plymouth on the south coast of England and then finally to Portsmouth.

These letters followed the ship from port to port until they were captured, before reaching England.

