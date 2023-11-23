200 million reasons I’m paying close attention to Airbnb The Motley Fool

For much of 2023, investors have seen countless headlines about artificial intelligence (AI). More often than not, at least one of the Magnificent Seven stocks Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, NVIDIAAnd meta platform It is mentioned when it comes to the latest developments in AI. However, last week the artificial intelligence (AI) world welcomed a newcomer.

Travel and hospitality platform Airbnb (ABNB 1.75%) made a splash after acquiring a start-up called GamePlanner.AI. Let’s find out what the deal is and why Airbnb’s mission to bring AI to the travel sector could be a complete game changer.

Another acquisition?

Airbnb has a rich history of acquisitions, with almost all of its deals being in the travel sector. Airbnb has also acquired smaller competitors as well as unique travel-focused start-ups, which the company can use to build more advanced features within its platform. For this reason, the deal with GamePlanner.AI is, to say the least, a little puzzling. What could a hospitality platform possibly want from an AI company?

How can AI help the travel industry?

Admittedly, not much is known about GamePlanner.AI. Before Airbnb’s acquisition, the start-up was operating in “stealth mode.” This term is used to describe start-ups that are not yet marketing products and services commercially on a large scale. Furthermore, sometimes stealth start-ups have raised little (if any) external funding from venture capital (VC) or private equity firms.

However, what has been revealed is quite interesting. GamePlanner.AI was co-founded by a pair of entrepreneurs named Adam Chair and Siamak Hodgett. Cheer previously co-founded Siri, the voice recognition software that was acquired by Apple and is native to its hardware devices. Furthermore, GamePlanner.AI only has 12 employees, which shows that the company is quite small from a headcount perspective. Perhaps most eyebrow-raising is that Airbnb acquired GamePlanner.AI for a reported $200 million.

In a way, the deal is similar to the acquisition of Instagram by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). When Instagram was acquired in 2012, the company reportedly only had 13 employees and was pre-revenue. And yet, given the potential of its attractive photo filters, the rise of social media influencers, and increasing competition from the likes of snapMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a gamble and offered the founders of Instagram $1 billion.

I would say where these deals differ is in how Airbnb plans to use GamePlanner.AI. When it comes to meta, it was quite clear that Zuckerberg didn’t want to blow the dice on Instagram’s growth potential compared to Facebook. So, they offered a premium for the acquisition and were able to immediately consolidate their social media and advertising empire. But for Airbnb, what does a secretive start-up actually represent?

According to a panel discussion on CNBC, Airbnb plans to use GamePlanner.AI as a “travel concierge.” More specifically, by leveraging generative AI and machine learning, Airbnb is looking to create a more sophisticated platform. By analyzing data on consumer travel trends, Airbnb can better market experiences or even tailor room sizes to different people based on multiple demographics.

It’s not hard to see the long-term benefits here. If Airbnb is able to accurately assess or predict customer preferences, it is likely that users will remain on its platform and start using it at a higher frequency than other hospitality companies. By building a more engaged and stickier user base, Airbnb is potentially opening up a new phase of accelerating revenue and profit growth.

Is Airbnb Stock Worth Buying?

One of the most interesting and closely followed investors on Wall Street is Bill Ackman, CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management. One of Ackman’s top holdings is a hotel chain Hilton Worldwide, In fact, according to Pershing Square’s latest filing, the hedge fund manager added nearly 1 million shares to his Hilton position during the third quarter.

During an interview a few months ago, Ackman explained that his stance on Hilton remains bullish even in times of high inflation. The essence of his thesis was based on the ability of Hilton and other notable brands to exert control over pricing power. Although this is good for Hilton, I think Ackman’s broader point can be applied to the entire travel spectrum.

The chart above is a simple example of Airbnb stock benchmarked against several groups in the travel and hospitality sector. The analysis includes hotel chains, airlines and travel planning platforms such as Expedia Or booking.com, Investors can see that over the past year, Airbnb stock has increased by nearly 33% – the third-highest among this group, easily outperforming the stock. S&P 500The return is 15%. Interestingly, the top two performers in the chart above are Airbnb’s top competitors: Expedia and Booking.com. This is really interesting because it shows me that the real winners of the travel industry are the tech-enabled platforms that help plan trips – not service providers like hotels and airlines.

To add another layer to this valuation analysis, I removed the airlines and hotel chains and measured Airbnb against other travel planning applications. Investors can see that on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple basis, Airbnb trades at a steep discount to Booking.com. tripadvisor, In fact, Airbnb’s Forward P/E of 15 is much lower than the S&P 500, which trades at a Forward Earnings multiple of around 20.

To me, the disparity between Airbnb and its competitors, as well as its discount to the broader market, represents an attractive buying opportunity. The company has taken its first public steps to integrate AI deeper into its platform. Although the prospects of the GamePlanner.AI deal are still early, the idea of ​​a smart travel concierge seems like a natural next step in Airbnb’s evolution. Additionally, given the performance of travel platform stocks in general, I think there is a unique opportunity to dollar-cost average into Airbnb stock at a bargain price now.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Spataco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com