20 years ago the supersonic passenger jet Concorde last flew

A British Airways Concorde takes off from London’s Heathrow Airport in 2001.



This is part of a special series where NPR looks back at our coverage of major news stories in the past. Listen to the full audio story to hear NPR’s archival audio.

There was a time when you could fly from New York City to London at twice the speed of sound. Passengers ate caviar and sipped champagne while crossing the Atlantic Ocean in just 3 1/2 hours.

The aircraft had a slender white fuselage, a pointed nose that moved up and down, and a delta wing that formed a triangle.

Air France pilot Michel Boutel told NPR that flying this plane was like flying a fighter jet.

“It’s amazing what you can do with that machine,” Butel said.

He was describing the supersonic airliner Concorde, which made its final flight 20 years ago – marking the end of an unprecedented chapter in aviation history.

Concorde was a joint project between Britain and France, which is why this aircraft is partly synonymous with two airlines: British Airways and Air France. The aircraft’s first commercial flight to the United States occurred on May 24, 1976. Concorde took off from London and landed with a roar at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC.

Ira Flatow covered NPR’s highly anticipated arrival.

He recalled in a 2003 interview, “When Concorde came in we were literally on the apron of the runway. It was the loudest sound I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Travel time between the two continents was halved.

Concorde had its critics

Concord’s early conquests were hardly without turmoil.

Environmental advocates criticized the plane’s inefficiency and argued that its emissions would damage the ozone layer that protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

Concorde consumed four times as much fuel as jumbo jets such as the Boeing 747, which could also carry about 500 passengers (Concorde’s cramped seating arrangement allowed only 100 passengers to board). And in the 1990s a round-trip ticket could cost up to $10,000 – About $20,000 in today’s money.

People on the ground complained about the noise of Concorde’s loud turbojet engines and its dangerous sonic boom as it broke the sound barrier over the Atlantic.

But Concorde rejected its critics. For nearly three decades, the small fleet of jets kept flying – and breaking records. In 1996, a British Airways Concorde crossed from New York to London in just 2 hours 52 minutes and 59 seconds, the fastest trans-Atlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft to date.

Singer Phil Collins and his wife Jill Tavelman check their watches at London’s Heathrow Airport on July 13, 1985. After performing on the London stage the same day, Collins boarded a Concorde and flew to the US for a Live Aid benefit concert in Philadelphia.



Concorde became the trendy way to travel for celebrity jet-setters, from Paul McCartney to Elizabeth Taylor. During the Live Aid worldwide benefit concert in 1985, Phil Collins performed on the London stage, then boarded the Concorde and arrived in the US in time to perform on the Philadelphia stage – all in the same day.

“I was in England this afternoon,” Collins told the cheering Philadelphia crowd after taking his seat behind the piano. “Strange old world, isn’t it?”

the accident that changed everything

Over the years the cost of maintaining older supersonic jets became more and more expensive. And even though Concorde had a reliable safety record, everything changed on July 25, 2000.

An Air France Concorde taking off from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport collided with a piece of metal debris left by another plane on the runway. The debris punctured one of the Concorde’s tires, sending pieces of rubber into the fuel tank. The Concorde’s left wing caught fire before the plane crashed into a roadside hotel.

“We heard a very loud, roaring sound,” said British businessman Jamie Ritchie, who witnessed the crash. “And there was a huge plume of smoke about a thousand feet high.”

Firefighters spray water among the wreckage of Air France Flight 4590. On July 25, 2000, Concorde crashed shortly after takeoff from Charles de Gaulle Airport.



All 109 people on board the plane died, as well as four people on the ground.

Aviation authorities immediately grounded every Concorde in service. The planes will not return for more than a year amid government scrutiny and intense regulatory scrutiny.

Farewell to supersonic passenger travel

Concord never fully recovered.

The accident caused lasting damage to consumer confidence. Then, 9/11 shook the airline industry. The exorbitant cost of supersonic jet travel became even more difficult to justify.

Commentator Lester Reingold predicted on NPR, “Commercial supersonic flight will become like a trip to the Moon: A goal achieved, and then long abandoned.” morning edition,

Concorde made its last flight on November 26, 2003, departing from London’s Heathrow Airport. And upon landing in Bristol, England, he was greeted by a crowd gathered behind a fence near the runway.

The last decommissioned Concorde travels across the River Thames and past the Houses of Parliament of Britain on April 13, 2004, en route to its new home at the National Museum of Flight in Scotland.



These days, Concorde sits in museums around the world. But passenger air travel at the speed of sound may not be gone forever.

NASA and Lockheed Martin are developing a supersonic aircraft that would reduce the intensity of sonic booms. And a Colorado-based company called Boom has struck deals with major airlines including American and United to buy its supersonic plane, which is still in development.

The company says the jets will one day halve transatlantic travel times.

Sound familiar?

